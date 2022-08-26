Start training for Reboot in Bermagui

Reboot in Bermagui is back in its original timeslot of the October long weekend, promising a reboot into spring.
Runs, swims, yoga, tug-of-war, Tai Chi classes, pilates, surf lessons, stand-up paddle boarding, barefoot bowls, a bike ride and tennis are on offer.
ReBoot kicks off on Saturday October 1 with three professionally-timed fun runs.
The 7.5 kilometre Camel to Club run includes a gruelling 1.5 kilometre stretch of running on sand.
An easier option is the 5 kilometre No Hills run while kids can race in the 1.5 kilometre run.
Other activities for children include Oops the Clown and a Scoot and Skate competition.
There is a mystery event at this year's tug-of-war challenge.
The teams from Bermagui Fitness Factory had a clean sweep last year so form a tug-of-war team and give them a challenge.
There are cash prizes for the winners of the fun runs and tug-of-war and vouchers for place-getters.
Sunday October 2 starts with the healthy Bermagui breakfast or bacon and egg rolls for the not-so-health conscious.
Breakfast is served at the Bermagui Surf Club from 8am to 11am and is free to anyone registered for the fun runs, swims and bike ride.
Nobody ever looks at people sitting on the sideline and says aren't they wonderful. It is the people having a go.- Julie Rutherford, ReBoot in Bermagui organiser
Alternatively hit the winding road at 6.30am through the picturesque Cobargo hinterland on the escorted bike ride to Cobargo and back.
Sunday's main events are the ocean swims.
Choose from the 350 metre swim across Horseshoe Bay or the longer Swim, Run, Swim.
Many local businesses are offering ReBoot specials and entertainment for people to relax and unwind after their morning exertions.
After the swim, the champion ReBoot male and female will be awarded the prestigious ReBooter and ReBootie of the event which includes trophies and cash prizes.
To encourage online registration, the Bermagui Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is offering a cash prize to one lucky person who is drawn from the list of online registrations.
