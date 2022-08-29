Narooma News
She-Devils go down in nail biting semi-final

By Bob Burnside
Updated August 29 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:50am
Picture by Razorback Sports Photography

The Narooma AutoPro She-Devils put in a great effort against the Bega Chicks in the elimination final but went down by the narrowest of margins 26-24 at Eden on Saturday August 27.

