She-Devils go down in nail biting semi-final

The Narooma AutoPro She-Devils put in a great effort against the Bega Chicks in the elimination final but went down by the narrowest of margins 26-24 at Eden on Saturday August 27.
The girls started strongly with Lilly Bennett scoring after just one minute but Bega hit back strongly to even it up.
The teams traded tries with Cody Godfrey and Bennett scoring for Narooma, but a Bega try and a penalty made the half time score 14-all.
The teams scored two tries each in the second half, the Devils tries coming from Bennett's third try and one to Halle Constable.
Three of the Devils' tries were scored in the corners, which made it hard for kicker Jade Scrymgeour to convert.
Bega's penalty in the first half ended up being the difference in the game, with the Devils going down despite scoring five tries to four.
Despite the loss the girls should feel proud of their efforts this year.
A week before the competition started, they were scratching for players yet ended up being one of the strongest teams in the comp, probably deserving a better end result than what they got.
Thanks go to coach Scott Barker, Manager Harvey Shears, Strapper Glen Scrymgeour, Physio Danny Stuart and First Aiders Nigel Constable, Graham Cannon and Robbie Rose.
The team this year comprised Sarah Alderton, Sienna Anderson, Lilly Bennett, Kira Campbell, Emma Conley, Halle Constable, Sami Dawson, Cody Godfrey, Kailey Jorgensen, Meridah Ladmore, Jaydean Lonsdale-Patten, Jade Scrymgeour, Julie Shears, Summa Shears, Hayley Talanoa and Taylah Wright.
Bob Burnside is secretary for the Narooma Devils Rugby League Club.
