The Dalmeny Pedestrian Bridge will soon close to enable construction work intended to give safer access to Dalmeny beach.
The long wooden pedestrian bridge over Lake Mummaga is nearing the end of its life so NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service is investing $250,000 in its maintenance.
The work will ensure it can continue to be used as a popular access route to the beach and part of the Narooma to Dalmeny Coastal Walk.
The scale of works, which includes rebuilding sections of the bridge, means that it will closed from early September.
Weather permitting, the bridge should reopen in November.
In the meantime, Dalmeny Beach and that part of Eurobodalla National Park can be accessed via Brou-Dalmeny Beach.
The bridge upgrade is part of the NSW national parks' largest ever infrastructure investment. Priority works valued at $450 million are intended to benefit the community and boost nature-based tourism across the state.
