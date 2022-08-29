Narooma News
Narooma U15s roar into final with upset win

James Tugwell
James Tugwell
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:56am
Narooma Lions U15 have qualified for the grand final with an upset win over previously undefeated Merimbula in the qualifying semifinal. Picture by Kristine Klavins

The U15 Narooma Lions have sealed their place in the grand final after an upset win against minor premiers Merimbula Diggers in the qualifying final.

