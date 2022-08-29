Narooma U15s roar into final with upset win

The U15 Narooma Lions have sealed their place in the grand final after an upset win against minor premiers Merimbula Diggers in the qualifying final.
Merimbula had beaten Narooma twice during the season, and were favourites to win the game at Bill Smyth Memorial Oval, Narooma on August 27.
Advertisement
However, Narooma was able to cause an upset, running away winners 48-34 to earn a weeks rest and a place in the grand final.
Narooma coach Julian Nimmo said everything came together on the day for the victory.
"We knew we had to come out and play well and play as a team," he said.
"We knew we wanted to beat them, and all the boys stood up and gelled together to get the result."
READ MORE:
He said the victory was a big mental breakthrough for the team, who now know they have what it takes to beat the minor premiers who did not lose a game all season.
"We know we've beaten them now," he said.
"We know it won't be easy. There is a challenge ahead of us, but we can do it."
Nimmo said the boys were delighted with the result and the opportunity to play in a grand final, and he wants to use that feeling to inspire them heading into the game.
"The feeling you've got now is the feeling we've worked for all year," he told the team after the game.
"Remember the winning feeling and work hard for that."
He said the team would restart and come again with fresh energy and passion for the grand final, which will be played at Merimbula on September 10.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.