Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

It's okay to not be okay, start a conversation

Updated August 30 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

September 8 is R U OK day, but mental health advocates will tell you there is no set date for having a conversation that could save a life.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.