Standing ovation for Narooma High School students at United Nations-style assembly

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:50am, first published August 31 2022 - 6:51am
Ellen Hemsted (standing), Jack Lenihan and Yeshe Smith Macpherson represented Iran at the Model United Nations Assembly in Canberra's Old Parliament House Photo: supplied

Three students from Narooma High School got an amazing reception to their performance at a prestigious United Nations-style assembly in Canberra's Old Parliament House from August 19-21.

