Three students from Narooma High School got an amazing reception to their performance at a prestigious United Nations-style assembly in Canberra's Old Parliament House from August 19-21.
The Year 11 students spent two months preparing but on arrival had to quickly master negotiating and collaborating, sometimes with unfriendly peers.
Yeshe Smith Macpherson, Ellen Hemsted and Jack Lenihan found themselves thinking on their feet and adroitly changing alliances.
Narooma High School has run the Rotary Club-sponsored Model United Nations Assembly (MUNA) program for several years, with Year 11 teacher Monique Wicks involved in many of them as a coach.
Each participating school represents a different nation and they are organised into different voting blocs.
"The benefit of it is that it really got kids to explore cultural diversity and think about things from a different perspective," Ms Wicks said.
"Over the course of the weekend they debated six resolutions from Iran's perspective."
Ms Macpherson was selected for the team because "I am very passionate about politics and the world and I would like to work for the UN one day".
Iran wasn't near the top of the list of countries they wanted to represent.
"We didn't know much about Iran.
"They have very different beliefs so we had to argue for something we didn't personally agree with," Ms Macpherson said.
The students learnt about the UN's structure and how it functions, and were tutored in public speaking and speech writing.
Sixteen teams from Victoria, Queensland and NSW participated including Broulee's Carroll College and St Peter's Anglican College.
Schools from capital cities had to compete for their place in Canberra but regional ones didn't. As a result some of the city schools were very practiced.
"They were very competitive whereas we were just there for the experience and to get new skills," Ms Macpherson said.
Iran was part of the Middle East bloc with Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the latter represented by Sydney's elite King's College.
"We asked if we could see their speech so we could cover different things and know how to support what they were going to say but they wouldn't let us."
Iran agreed to support one of Saudi Arabia's resolutions but after negotiations and collaborations with other blocs "we realised we were against it and ended up changing our minds after hearing other countries speak".
"We did a whole speech about it" which won a standing ovation. "It was a really cool moment."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
