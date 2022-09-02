On Sunday, October 10, 1880, five men disappeared from Bermagui. Their bodies have never been found.
Their small boat was found deliberately wrecked near the area now known as Mystery Bay.
On Sunday, September 18, locals can retrace the mystery from Bermagui to Mystery Bay with members of the Bermagui and Narooma Historical Societies and Montreal Goldfield management committee.
It will be the fifth time in 12 years that amateur sleuths have had the opportunity to put themselves in the shoes of the officers charged with investigating the matter all those years ago.
Narooma Historical Society president Laurelle Pacey said "amazingly often we have something new to consider.
"All sorts of theories have been put forward, both at the time and since then, and none have proved to be correct.
"So even 142 years on, the mystery continues to intrigue people as to what actually happened, who did it and why," Ms Pacey said.
One thing that seems certain is that the wrecked boat was no accident.
"The collection of people who investigated the matter in the weeks and months that followed and in the 1883 inquiry concluded that the most credible suggestion was this wasn't your normal ruffian opportunistic crime," she said.
"Whoever did it was very clever and obviously knew the location to put the boat where they did."
Among the missing men were government geological surveyor Lamont Young who was sent to examine the new goldfield seven kilometres north of Bermagui and other gold finds in the area, and his assistant Max Schneider.
The others were from Batemans Bay - the boat's owner Tom Towers, along with William Lloyd and Daniel Casey.
Bermagui Historical Society archivist Dave Cotton said the original police investigation was a shambles.
"Initially it was thought they had drowned so police made no attempt to secure the wreck site which was visited by many people over the following days, compromising the site," Mr Cotton said.
Ms Pacey said there was some confusion, even contradiction, in the original records about where the boat was actually wrecked.
"You couldn't write a more intriguing script than this one with all the contradictory evidence and where are the bodies?"
She said between 30 and 60 people typically attend the expedition, with some people coming back because they have become hooked on the Bermagui mystery.
The five-stop expedition starts promptly at 10am Sunday September 18 at the headland overlooking Bermagui River and will end around 1pm at the Mystery Bay picnic shelter.
Maps will be issued but car sharing is recommended as is bringing lunch.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
