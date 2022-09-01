Dr Holland visits Narooma Arts & Community Centre project

Dr Michael Holland is the latest local politician to check out the development of the Narooma Arts & Community Centre (NACC) project.
Representatives of the volunteer School of Arts committee and the NACC project subcommittee had their first opportunity to brief the NSW Member for Bega on the project when he recently stopped by Narooma's School of Arts Precinct.
Most of the project's costs will be covered by a $7.27 million grant from the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund which is jointly funded by the federal and NSW state governments.
Preliminary construction work at the site commenced in July, coinciding with a visit by Eurobodalla mayor Mat Hatcher and deputy mayor Alison Worthington.
The project has now gone to tender to short-listed contractors, with the NACC expected to open its doors in early 2024.
Dr Holland was impressed by the concept design and the work that had gone into the community-led initiative so far.
"Credit must go the people of Narooma School of Arts for their hard work and dedication to this project.
"The NACC will be a great place to showcase and nurture our growing arts culture, while also providing a resourceful community space for everyone," Dr Holland said.
NACC project subcommittee member Rob Hawkins said the centre will be at the heart of the community, with creativity, learning, health and wellbeing benefits for the whole region.
"That's as well as the economic benefits through cultural tourism, training and job opportunities," Mr Hawkins said.
"It will also play a vital role for the community in any future emergencies."
