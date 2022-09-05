Black Summer bushfires lift interest in Landcare

Narooma's Little Lake group of Landcare volunteers stands out for working closely with a larger group based in Dalmeny and for working in a 10-kilometre radius across the broader Narooma area.
Paula Williams said the core members met while studying conservation and land management at TAFE and went on to form Little Lake Landcare.
"A lot of it came out of the fires," she said.
"People became very aware of their backyards, became more community-minded and wanted to get to know their neighbours."
"There was more of a connection with the land after the fires."
COVID further highlighted the benefits of volunteering with Landcare.
"We were able to do social distancing, while still having social and physical benefits," Ms Williams said.
Ms Williams said she enjoyed being outside in the bush doing physical work with like-minded people.
Sharon Pearson said a lot of Landcare volunteers found it was "very therapeutic - pulling up weeds and having a chat", while Tricia Reid said it enabled her to meet people she would not otherwise come across "and yet we click".
Eurobodalla Shire Council's Emma Patyus, who coordinates and supports the shire's 27 Landcare groups, said some of them have been working together for over 30 years.
"The groups that last longest are the ones that catch up socially."
On Monday, September 5, the Little Lake group worked in an area where a previous Landcare group had planted natives eight years earlier which has helped control weeds and soil erosion.
They also work in Dalmeny's bushland reserve and Josh's Beach in close association with the Dalmeny Landcare group.
They said that they constantly learn new things and have become more aware of the environment.
"When you travel down the road you can see where a Landcare group has been," Ms Reid said.
Working across several different sites attracts more people into the group because of the variety and also because of their visibility in a larger area, said Sharon Pearson.
"It draws the locals into it when they see us working near their street and they ask is if we are with council," Ms Pearson said.
Ms Patyus said the Landcare groups were funded through grants plus council's budget included an allocation to provide the groups with equipment and plants.
They are supported by contractors that visit sites every six months or so to tackle jobs are that too big for the volunteers.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
