Perfect conditions for Dalmeny Boardriders' September comp

First in the water were the Under 18 boys. The waves were difficult to paddle onto with the strong offshore winds, once up and riding however the lads were then faced with the challenge of negotiating the wave to the inside in order to finish at the coveted end section and claim maximum points. Hamish White managed to complete a few longer waves to win his heat with a big margin. In the second heat of the under 18 boys, Jet Lange wowed the judges with an eye-pleasing and powerful snap - getting the nose of his board rotated 180 degrees back to the foam ball, this finished him in second place, following closely behind heat winner Oscar Jackson.

