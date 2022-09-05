Narooma News
Perfect conditions for Dalmeny Boardriders' September comp

By Alice Wilson
Updated September 5 2022 - 7:00am, first published 4:29am
It had been a long two months for the Dalmeny Boardriders as the August competition was cancelled due to poor conditions. This was not the case on Sunday the 4th of September - some fresh offshore South West winds were puffing with 2.5 - 3 foot sets rolling in at Kianga main beach. There were two peaks to surf, predominantly left handers and the occasional right.

