Premierships on the line as Eurobodalla soccer season comes to a close

The Eurobodalla Football Association will come to a close this Sunday, September 11, with a big day of grand finals at Captain Oldrey Park in Broulee.
Premierships for the under 10s, under 11s, under 12s, youth boys, youth girls, all-age women, and all-age men divisions will be decided.
All age groups younger than under 10s do not play a final series. They instead have an end-of-season gala day to celebrate the year.
Have a look at all the match-ups on Sunday and how each team earned their place in the grand final.
Who's playing and when?
Narooma FC will take on Moruya at 10.30am.
How'd they get here?
Moruya finished first on the ladder with 12 wins from their fifteen games, and Narooma were right behind them with 10 wins. However, Narooma beat Moruya 4-3 in the major semi final two weeks ago to qualify directly for the grand final. Moruya then beat Batemans Bay in last week's preliminary final.
How do they match up?
The two sides are very evenly matched, as they've played four times so far this season for two wins each. Moruya held a 2-1 advantage in the regular season before Narooma's win in week one of the finals.
Who wins?
If you follow the stats, Moruya should win this game. They scored more goals and gave up less goals than any other side during the season, and had two more wins than Narooma. However, Narooma's semi final win showed stats don't always matter. Let's call this a 51/49 matchup with a slight edge to Moruya.
Who's playing and when?
Moruya plays the Broulee Stingrays at 11.30am.
How'd they get here?
The Under 11s was a tight contest at the top of the ladder this season, with the top three teams all finishing within three points of each other. The Broulee Stingrays finished first with 11 wins, and Moruya finished second with 10 wins. However, like in the under 10s, second-placed Moruya beat the first-placed Broulee Stingrays 2-0 in the major semi final. The Stingrays then beat the Broulee Mantarays in the preliminary final.
How do they match up?
The two sides played three times in the regular season, and had one win each after a 2-all draw early in the season. Moruya had a dominant 6-1 win over the Stingrays in June, and Broulee returned the favour with a 3-2 win in July. Moruya then won 2-0 in the major semi final.
Who wins?
Another hard one to pick. The Broulee Stingrays finished first on the ladder, but Moruya had a slightly better goal differential and had the better of the games between the two sides. Broulee may have the edge given home-field advantage.
Under 12s
Who's playing and when?
Bodalla will play the Clyde Eagles at 12.45pm.
How'd they get here?
Bodalla finished the season on top with 10 wins from 12 games and beat Broulee in the major semi-final to qualify for the grand final. The Clyde Eagles only won six of their twelve regular-season games, but beat the Moruya Blues in the minor semi final and then beat Broulee in the preliminary final to qualify.
How do they match up?
Bodalla and the Clyde Eagles played each other twice in the regular season, and Bodalla won both games. They won 7-0 at Bodalla Oval in April, and then 3-1 at Surfside in June.
Who wins?
It's hard to go past Bodalla for this one. They had four more wins in the regular season and a vastly superior goal differential. However, the Clyde Eagles' win over Broulee last weekend shows they're not a team to be taken lightly.
Who's playing and when?
Clyde United will play Bodalla at 9am.
How'd they get here?
Bodalla and Clyde United were clearly the best two sides in the Youth Boys division this season. They were the only two teams to finish with more wins than losses, and were a full five wins clear of third place. Second-placed Clyde United beat Bodalla 3-1 in the major semi final to qualify, and Bodalla then beat Narooma in the preliminary final.
How do they match up?
Clyde United had a habit of beating teams quite easily this season, but Bodalla inflicted their only 'heavy loss' this year with an 8-2 win in May. However, since that lopsided game, Clyde has won two of their three matches including the semi final two weeks ago.
Who wins?
Another hard one to call. Bodalla had two more wins in the regular season, and let in 14 less goals than Clyde United, but their only two losses this season have come at the hands of their grand-final opponents. I'll go with Bodalla, just.
Who's playing and when?
The Moruya Blues play Bodalla at 10.30am.
How'd they get here?
The Moruya Blues finished 10 points ahead of the Moruya Swans at the end of the regular season, and Bodalla was in third place. The Blues beat the Swans in the major semi final, and then Bodalla did the same thing in the preliminary final to qualify for the grand final.
How do they match up?
The sides have played three times this season, and the Moruya Blues have won all three games. They had a 3-1 win in April, a 2-1 win in May, and a 4-1 win in July.
Who wins?
The Moruya Blues were pretty clearly the best side in this competition this year, and it's hard to see them losing on Sunday.
Who's playing and when?
Narooma plays Broulee at 12pm.
How'd they get here?
There were only three sides in this competition this season, and you're looking at the top two. Narooma finished on top with seven wins from 10 games, and beat second-placed Broulee 4-0 in the major semi final. Broulee then beat Moruya in the preliminary final.
How do they match up?
Given the small amount of teams in the competition, Narooma and Broulee have already played each other six times this season. Narooma won four of those games, including the semi final two weeks ago, Broulee won one, and there was one draw.
Who wins?
Narooma should win based on the history between the two sides and their dominant position on the ladder. However, Broulee did beat them in the last week of the regular season, so an upset isn't entirely out of question.
Who's playing and when?
Broulee will take on Clyde United in the marquee match at 1.30pm.
How'd they get here?
Broulee was the best side in the regular season with 11 wins from 15 games, and Clyde United wasn't far behind with nine wins. Broulee beat Clyde United 3-1 in the major semi final, and Clyde then beat Narooma in the preliminary final.
How do they match up?
It's been hard to split these two sides this season. Broulee won their first match 4-0, but Clyde United bounced back with two wins in a row in May and June. Broulee has won the last two matches between the two sides, including the semi final.
Who wins?
Another tough grand final to pick, but Broulee should get the chocolates. They've been the class side all season, and have the wood on Clyde United in recent weeks.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
