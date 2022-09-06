Narooma sport results: All the news and happenings from the greens around the region

Narooma Club Croquet held a big gala day last Saturday morning in bright sunshine, on the greens of Club Dalmeny. The event, held on the 'Father's Day' weekend, was the Dick and Judy Favier 'Life Partners' seeded croquet doubles trophy.
Eleven doubles pairs took part in a 'lightning' golf croquet knockout competition over ten games for the trophy (courts one and two) and over an additional seven games for a repechage competition (on court three) for a silver plate.
Pairings comprised of croquet club members and their 'life partners' - or mix-and-match of make-believe partners.
A celebratory luncheon followed with prize presentations.
The 'Super Dupers' doubles team of Marlene Gerrard (Narooma Croquet Club) and Charles Demajo (Men's Shed), seeded sixth, won the event with three-straight wins and were presented with a trophy made of wooden antique croquet balls, donated by the Men's Shed. Second Place went to the "Jumpers' team, seeded third, of Jean Phillips (Narooma Croquet Club) and Steve Melville (Jean's son-in-law).
The repechage event for qualifying round losers was won by the 'Hoopers' team, seeded fifth, with three thrilling wins, comprising a pairing of Janet Jones (Narooma Croquet Club) and Julie Melville.
Otherwise, sixteen players contested fourteen games of golf croquet competition held over Monday and Thursday of last week. Visitors from Eaglehawk in Victoria, Roger and Olive Callaway took part in the matches on last Thursday, and new player Penny Lockwood from Canberra was introduced to croquet play at Club Dalmeny.
Dick and Judy Favier 'Life Partners' Golf Croquet Dobules (Saturday, September 3)
The 11 doubles teams were: Paul Chenoweth and Pat Cummins, Di and Doug Sims, Jean Phillips and Steve Melville, Fay and Tim O'Connor, Janet Jones and Julie Melville, Marlene Gerrard and Charles Demajo, Christine Stent and Penny Lockwood, Nevis Res and Marge Carpenter, Lesley Miles and Reg Shooter, Louise Starkie and John Gerrard, and Len Favier and Mary Ryan
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (Monday, August 29)
On the morning of last Monday week, in overcast and cool weather, twelve players took part in a golf croquet program of six matches, most games being won by comfortable margins. Lesley Miles and Reg shooter combined to win two doubles matches while Nevis Res and Jean Phillips also had two victories each.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (Thursday, September 1)
The golf croquet continued on the morning of last Thursday in sunny, but cool weather, with a further eight matches. There were again twelve contesting players, eight of whom had also played on the Monday. Janet Jones was in her best form with three wins, two of which were against the top-class opposition of the Eaglehawk visitors, albeit each with a winning margin of only one point. Lesley Miles continued her god form of late with two more wins, with Diane Sims and John Gerrard also being dual winners.
Monday, August 29, saw the highest winning margin being the decider with winners Keith Cook, Peter Drake and Ken Bennie from runners up Scott Kennedy, Bruce Rapkins and Barry Limbury with the resting toucher going to Danny Thomson.
The 'Lucky Losers' prize went to Garry Bourke, Rob Coulson and Peter Murton. THE $307 Jackpot was not won.
Thursday September 1st: Winners were Keith Cook, Peter Drake and Ken Bennie, bringing up a double for the week as they were Monday's winners as well. Well done fellas.
No other prizes on the day due to a low attendance.
Friday September saw the semi-finals of the Minor Singles Club Championship.
In the first game, Alan Betts got away from Mike Rogers with a lead of 12-4 early on then a surge from Mike saw the score go Mike's way 17-13 however Alan got it together again in the latter stages winning 25-18 in a very entertaining effort from both players.
The other game saw a BIG win by Illya Naumoski over a frustrated Doug Sims who took it out and " kicked the cat" on his homecoming.!!
Congratulations to Illya and Alan who will play the FINAL this coming Friday September 9th scheduled at 12.30pm.
On Wednesday we had 40 bowlers making up six rinks of triples and a game of pairs. Winners were decided by Lowest Winning Score and this week the winners were Mick Cavic, Jim Constan and John McNamara (skip) who had a great, close game, where they led 11 to 10 after 11 ends and it remained close as they took the match 16 to 14 against Allan Chisholm, Rod Holman and Peter Jones (skip). Second place went to Scott Kennedy, Tony Cobcroft and Rob Coulson (skip) who led 12 to 10 after 12 ends before drawing clear for a 17 to 13 win against Warren Bender, Neville Cork and Cindy Newell (skip). The first resting toucher at 12.43 went to Allan Chisholm who is mastering the use of his arm. Well done Allan. Thank you to Rapley and Son, Narooma Plaza, for their continued support
There was a good turnout for Saturday bowls with winners decided by Lucky Rinks. Winners were Suzanne Dainer, John Voytas and John Scott (skip) who played some top bowls to lead 15 to seven after 11 ends and continued their form for a 29 to 14 win against Mick Cavic, Greg Maloney and Geoff Masters (skip). Second place went to Peter Hattam and John McNamara (skip) who played some top bowls to lead throughout for a 35 to 15 win against Peter Tinson and Gary Murane (skip).
On Sunday we had 24 bowlers who enjoyed a special Father's Day afternoon. Winners, decided by Lowest Winning Margin, were Peter hawker, Bryan Adamthwaite and Bruce Rapkins (skip) who were down 11 to 16 after 11 ends before they came back to hit the front on the last end for a 21 to 20 win against Sue Waldock, Sue Wales and Terry Myers (skip). Second place went to Mick Cavic and Kevin Callaway (skip) who led 12 to 10 after 16 ends and survived a spirited fightback by picking up five shots on the last end, to take their game 18 to 16 against Kathy South and Pam Grant (skip).
The consistency competition took place two weeks ago with some good contests and a happy winner.
Round one - Janet Murphy d Sue Waldock.
Round two - Janet Murphy d Clare Cork, Dawn Kenny d Sue Sansom, Sue Wales d Heather McGourty, Jan Rapkins won on a forfeit.
Round three - Janet Murphy met Dawn Kenny in the first semi final. What a great game!
Janet led most of the way, then Dawn snatched the lead on the 18th end, score 91 to 89. The next end saw both ladies score five points each. The final end saw Janet claim the match with a score of seven, for a total of 101 to Dawn's three, final score of 99.
The other semi final saw Jan Rapkins meet Sue Wales, who continued her good form to take the match.
The final, played on Friday was a much anticipated game. Sue was quick to mark her intentions and skipped away to a handy start before going on to take the match.
Congratulations to Sue Wales, Consistency Champion for 2022, you played well throughout.
