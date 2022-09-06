Narooma sport results: All the news and happenings from the greens around the region

On Wednesday we had 40 bowlers making up six rinks of triples and a game of pairs. Winners were decided by Lowest Winning Score and this week the winners were Mick Cavic, Jim Constan and John McNamara (skip) who had a great, close game, where they led 11 to 10 after 11 ends and it remained close as they took the match 16 to 14 against Allan Chisholm, Rod Holman and Peter Jones (skip). Second place went to Scott Kennedy, Tony Cobcroft and Rob Coulson (skip) who led 12 to 10 after 12 ends before drawing clear for a 17 to 13 win against Warren Bender, Neville Cork and Cindy Newell (skip). The first resting toucher at 12.43 went to Allan Chisholm who is mastering the use of his arm. Well done Allan. Thank you to Rapley and Son, Narooma Plaza, for their continued support

