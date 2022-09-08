Narooma News
Kids' growers and makers market in Bermagui

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 8 2022 - 1:35am, first published 1:30am
Flynne, Ishka and Phoebe were stallholders at the Bermagui Kids' Growers and Makers Market in July 2018. File picture

Kids will have the opportunity to sell anything they grow or make at their own market on Thursday, September 29.

