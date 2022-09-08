Kids will have the opportunity to sell anything they grow or make at their own market on Thursday, September 29.
Bermagui's first Kids' Growers and Makers Market was held in July 2018 and attracted around 30 children.
It was the idea of Lynne Ford, founder and original organiser of the Bermagui Growers Market, to let kids in the community raise money by selling their produce or creating items to sell.
The success of the inaugural market four years ago encouraged her to run it again.
"I have never seen kids so happy," Ms Ford said.
"They just came along with whatever they had made, grown or bought and we also accepted books and toys they had outgrown.
"They came along and sold their wares. It was just a fun day for them."
It costs $5 to run a stall at the market.
Ms Ford said any money made on the day will go back into the community, likely to one of the local schools' charities.
Students from schools in Cobargo, Quaama, Bermagui and Tilba will likely have stalls, as well as kids from local pre-schools.
Already 17 stalls have been snapped up with kids planning to sell local produce, packages of used Lego, jewellery and art work.
Ms Ford said the market "teaches them it costs money to make money".
There will be face-painting on the day, perhaps a barbecue and prizes. Donations of prizes are very welcome.
The Kids' Growers and Makers Market will run from 10am to 2pm in the auditorium of Bermagui Country Club so will go ahead regardless of the weather.
Members of the Bermagui Growers and Makers Market are providing support.
For more information contact Lynne Ford on 0425 711 795 or Peta Bell on 0417 067 557
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
