Popular sculpture event will return to Batemans Bay in 2023 after six-year absence

Popular art show Sculpture for Clyde will return to Batemans Bay for the first time in five years.
The event was last held along the Clyde River in 2017, but moved to Willinga Park for the 2018 and 2019 events. The 2020 and 2021 events were both cancelled due to COVID-19.
Director of Sculpture for Clyde, David Maclachlan, said there were still some "things to sort out" before the event, but said it would return in May, 2023.
"We've got a number of things we have to do to get it back, but in principle it's back in Batemans Bay," he said.
"We've spoken to council, and they've approved the operational site on the Clyde River where we held it in 2017."
Mr Maclachlan said the event would now look for grants and sponsors due to the increased cost of holding the event in Batemans Bay.
"We'd like the council to support the event as a Hallmark event because of its size, attendance, and legacy," he said.
"The event enabled the creation of the Batemans Bay Sculpture Walk and contributed more than $300,000 worth of sculptures to Batemans Bay.
"There's a real focus on public art here - the community has funded it in a massive way which is unprecedented in regional Australia, and that should be acknowledged.
"Many people have said the sculpture walk has changed the character and perceptions of Batemans Bay."
In a statement, Eurobodalla Shire Council said it would consider any application for a Hallmark Event.
"Hallmark events attract additional funding from the council, and the council has an established set of criteria for an event to be eligible," a spokesperson said.
"For example, the number of visitors from outside the region the event would attract, and its alignment with shire marketing and branding.
"If an event meets the criteria and organisers apply for funding, then the event is referred to councillors to support it and agree to allocate funds."
The council spokesperson didn't answer questions about specific requirements they had for Sculpture for Clyde, but said it would follow the "same requirements" as all other events in the shire.
"Council's events coordinator steps through all the requirements with event organisers once an application is lodged; things like considerations around temporary infrastructure, traffic management, waste management, and public safety," the spokesperson said.
"When additional requirements need to be met, these are negotiated between council and the organiser."
Mr Maclachlan said he hoped the 2023 Sculpture for Clyde would be the biggest yet.
"We're bumping the main prize up to $60,000," he said. "There's a major award, an emerging artist award, indoor sculpture award, and a student sculpture award.
"We hope the student event will involve all high schools in the Shire next year, and early indications are they all want to be involved.
"The quality last time was a huge improvement, and we'd like to see the student sculptures compete for some of the main awards.
"This is a big thing for art students in the shire."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
