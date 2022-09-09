Narooma Vietnam veteran recalls time as Queen's Personal Standard Bearer

Narooma resident Paul Naylor will never forget Monday, March 14 1977.
It was the day Queen Elizabeth II flew from Sydney to Launceston as part of her Silver Jubilee visit to Australia.
The career military man and Vietnam veteran accompanied the Queen as her Personal Standard Bearer wherever she went in Launceston.
Mr Naylor recalls the event vividly.
The sun rose at 5.53am on the day the Queen and Prince Philip flew from Sydney to Launceston on a RAAF BAC 1-11 aircraft.
When they arrived at Launceston Airport they were received by the Governor of Tasmania and Lady Burbury and the Premier of Tasmania and Mrs Neilson.
There was an artillery salute of 21 guns and the Queen's personal flag was broken, meaning it was allowed to break free at the top of a flagpole after having been furled and hoisted to the top of the pole.
The Royal Guard of Honour and Band (Army) were present and there was a Royal Salute, after which the Queen inspected the Royal Guard of Honour.
"I had to raise the Royal Flag when she arrived and wherever she went I had to carry her personal standard," Mr Naylor said.
He said the personal standard was heavy, weighing a few kilos and that it is very special, made of gold, silver and platinum thread.
"I said to an officer it must be worth a bit and he said if I worked for the rest of my life without pay I still wouldn't be able to buy it.
"Once you have seen it, you will never forget it," he said.
"It is a beautiful emblem."
Mr Naylor was there to raise and lower the flags at official functions for the Queen, who was 50 years old at the time.
"I felt it was a great honour to be able to do that for her.
"She was the Commander-in-Chief of all the Commonwealth Forces and still was until the day she died.
"She has representatives, the Governor-Generals, in each country, but she was the boss," he said.
Mr Naylor was serving with Paterson Barracks in Launceston at the time.
The barracks is the home of the 16th Field Battery, Australia's oldest artillery unit.
How he came to be selected for the honour he doesn't know.
"There must have been some sort of process but I don't know about it," Mr Naylor said.
"I didn't ask any questions at the time.
"I was all spick and span, with medals and boots and spurs and everything."
Mr Naylor said the Queen and Prince Philip were very friendly.
"They make you feel special," he said.
Mr Naylor relinquished his duties when the Royal couple departed Launceston to visit Hobart.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
