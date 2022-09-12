People and their Pets: Theo and Jake

Meet Theo Cassidy and his rehomed dog Jake.
Jake's story is a sad one, as is often the case with rehomed pets, but it ends happily so please read on!
Jake was originally owned by a friend of Theo's family. He was the cutest puppy you could ever meet and loved the outdoor life with his then owner, a young man who took Jake everywhere. Together they went camping, horse riding, bushwalking and to the beach.
But when Jake was just one year old this young man's life was tragically cut short.
Jake witnessed the event, which involved extreme physical violence - images that none of us would ever forget had we been there.
It is therefore totally understandable that such a traumatic incident would set Jake back a long way in his trust of humans.
Enter Theo and his wife Amanda, who came to the rescue.
They took Jake into their care and together have helped Jake recover and regain his fondness for people.
Jake spent the next two years living with Theo, Amanda and their other dog "Only", on their 40 acre waterfront property north of Nelligen. It is there that Jake developed a fondness for boating and fishing, an idyllic life to be sure!
Then in May 2021, Theo and Amanda moved to their current home in Narooma.
Another period of adjustment for Jake, who had to learn how to walk on lead for the first time, and most importantly interact in an urban environment with other dogs and people. A soft natured Kelpie, German Shepherd cross, Jake is now four years old and has settled in with this new family lifestyle.
He and Theo attend Narooma Dog Training Club, which has proven to be an important element in Jake's integration into town life.
They have quickly progressed in the Obedience program from Green to Blue to Yellow Class - Jake is a quick learner.
Next on the agenda for Theo is to introduce Jake to the Agility program. Being part working dog he will surely enjoy this new activity.
But enough about Jake, tell me about Theo I hear you ask!
After a rough start as a child with polio, Theo has enjoyed a marvellous and varied life.
He worked for CSIRO checking soils, researching cotton fields and getting a good feel for rural life. At one stage he owned and managed a Motel in Canberra on Northbourne Avenue, but his great love and interest is the land.
Theo spent 40 years of his career running Cassidy's Nursery in Canberra. He has a vast knowledge of plants, horticulture and permaculture.
Now retired, the suburban block they own still allows Theo to pursue this passion - his veggie patch is a wonder to behold!
And of course, he and Jake visit the beach every morning to continue their shared love of the outdoors - a happy ending indeed.
If you are someone who has rescued a dog and are interested in helping them socialise, please call Carol on 0458 953 281.
