Lions the pride of Narooma after SCAFL grand final victory over Pambula

Narooma Lions have been crowned 2022 Sapphire Coast AFL Men's Champions.
The Lions' A-team faced Pambula Panthers in the grand final at Berrambool Oval, in Merimbula on September 10 in front of a crowd of more than 2500.
The Lions' were a little slow to start, kicking just one goal in the first quarter, before taking off in the second.
However, the Panthers - who finished second in the regular season behind the Lions - went a little astray in the second quarter, unable to add anything to their 2.5 (17) first period tally.
The Lions lead the entire game, however two quick goals for Pambula in the last 20 minutes of the game shrunk the margin to just three points, with pressure mounting on the Lions as momentum appeared to swing to the Panthers.
Lions treasurer John Murray said it was a strongly contested game, with the occasional scuffle as players felt both the excitement and pressure of the grand final.
"It was a really tight tussle all game," he said.
The Lions were able to hold on, running away champions 7.11 (53) to 6.7 (43).
It was just reward for the minor premiers, who were eight points clear at the top of the table after the regular season.
Murray said there was a feeling of jubilation amongst players and fans when the final whistle was blown.
Jason Sauiluma kicked three majors for his side, backed up by Luke Talty with two.
Keegan Burhop and Sean Smith kicked two apiece for the Pambula Panthers.
Pambula's Lachlan Small was named best on ground.
Murray accredited the success to the commitment of the players to training early and consistently throughout the season.
"It is a young side," Murray said.
"The strongest team Narooma has had in 15 years."
Narooma has won two of the last three grand finals played - winning in 2019, losing in 2020 and with no finals played during 2021.
Prior to 2019, they had not won in 32 years.
"We are experiencing a rich vein of success," Murray said.
"We want to enjoy it."
He said the players would have a short break and resume pre-season training in January. He hopes to see the league grow stronger in the future, with more people playing AFL.
Meanwhile, Eden overcame Narooma B in an incredibly close game 5.9 (39) to 5.6 (36).
The Lions got off the a quicker start, but a third-quarter comeback from the Whalers saw them three points ahead going into the final term.
A single point each was all either team could manage in the fourth, to leave Eden celebrating the division two title.
It was two from two on Friday night at Berrambool Oval, with Eden's under 15 girls side also winning their grand final clash against the Bermagui Breakers 5.10 (40) to 2.1 (13).
In the senior women's game, Tathra was crowned champion for 2022, with a dominant 28-point victory over Eden.
The Sea Eagles kicked 6.6 (42) to the Whalers 2.2 (14) to claim the flag.
