Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club was buzzing on Saturday September 10 with its first 24-hour endurance row to raise awareness and funds for mental health.
It was one of 60 clubs, including Tathra and Pambula SLSCs, that participated in the Gotcha4Life 24 Hour Row that was livestreamed on Facebook from midday Saturday to midday Sunday.
Gotcha4Life is a not-for-profit that delivers mental fitness programs to engage, educate and empower local communities.
Founded by TV and radio personality Gus Worland five years ago, its focus is on early intervention and suicide prevention.
Bermagui SLSC captain Dave Alderman heard Mr Worland talk and was consumed by his story.
"Mental health is so important these days, especially for young people, so the money being raised is for the mental fitness workshops that are run by Gotcha4Life," he said.
The club had 19 people signed up for the row and a goal to raise $3000.
It raised $5400 after 40 rowers clocked up 540 kilometres between them.
Mr Alderman's 10-year old daughter Pia was the youngest rower. The eldest was in his 60s.
Six people were passing by and jumped on one of the three rowing machines set up at the club.
"One lady was from Sydney. She came in and asked how can I help," Mr Alderman said.
Four of the rowers were psychologists from the Australian Psychology Society Far South Coast branch.
Lisa Whiting and Nadine Hills are also both members of the Bermagui SLSC.
They were joined by Sally-Anne Brown and Lyne Tremblay as the four happened to be in Bermagui for a professional development day focussed on self-care, meditation and mindfulness.
Ms Tremblay's husband Alan Birchall was rowing at the Tathra SLSC.
Ms Whiting said she had heard about the row and how it was raising money for suicide prevention training for the community.
"Because everyone happened to be in Bermagui I said how about we all jump on for a row?"
"We know exercise is good for mental health, as are social activities and being part of a group.
"These are all good for mental health so this endurance row offers an opportunity to do all of those," Ms Whiting said.
Mr Alderman said the row was a great way to kick off the new season.
"We hope to make it an annual thing just because of the camaraderie and the money towards youth programs and hopefully we get some new members too," he said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
