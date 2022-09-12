Narooma News
Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club raises $5400 for Gotcha4Life mental health workshops

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:00am
Lewis, one of the 40 people who participated in the 24 Hour Row, ending one of his 15-minute sessions on the rowing machine at Bermagui surf club. Picture by Marion Williams

Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club was buzzing on Saturday September 10 with its first 24-hour endurance row to raise awareness and funds for mental health.

MW

Marion Williams

