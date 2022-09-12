Narooma sport results: All the news and happenings from the greens around the region

The main outing for Narooma Club Croquet last week was, on a sunny Saturday, to put on a demonstration of the game of croquet and to introduce people to the sport of croquet at Mountain View Farm, Tilba.
The big occasion was a Garden Party celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Tilba CWA.
Amongst the many other attractions available attendees at the celebrations were given the opportunity of tuition and participation in fun croquet games.
This was enjoyed on a combination of temporary mini six hoop croquet courts and an exercise course of jump hurdles, hitting the peg and ringing the bells, all set up on the grassy lawn of Mountain View Farm.
The croquet attraction proved very popular with the patrons and there was a constant stream of dozens of people giving croquet a go for the first time and learning some the basics of stroke making and hoop scoring, hitting the peg, jumping the hurdle and ringing the bell when engaging the obstacle course exercises.
This kept the eight Narooma Croquet Club instructors at full pace all day from the first opening of the day till final closure.
The many enquiries from participants suggested that a number were interested in taking their try out experience to the next level of becoming members of the croquet club.
A few golfers who participated expressed surprise at the skills required in playing the game of croquet.
Otherwise, earlier in the week, 14 players contested 11 games of golf croquet competition held over Monday and Thursday, during which Jean Phillips - bouncing back to form - and the ever-consistent Diane Sims were the leading players.
Because of the club involvement in the Anniversary celebration day there was no association croquet competition scheduled.
Monday September 5 - On the morning of last Monday week, in partly sunny weather conditions, six players took part in a golf croquet program of six matches.
The final two matches were decided by 1 point at the 13th hoop, with the first four matches being decided by comfortable margins.
Jean Phillips and Diane Sims were the outstanding performers with three wins each.
Detailed scores, all on court 1, were:
Thursday September 8 - Last Thursday, in overcast weather with a cold wind blowing, the golf croquet continued with games 7 to 11 being played.
This time there were eight contestants with three players returning after competing in Monday's events.
In game 9 new croquet player Penny Lockwood enjoyed the experience of partnering champion Janet Jones in a doubles win.
In an otherwise even competition, Marlene Gerrard won both her matches and again two matches were decided by 1 point at the thirteenth hoop.
Detailed scores, all on court 1, were:
Weekly Awards - Jean Phillips played consistently well over the full week to earn sufficient wins and score a high average points rating; hence Jean received the 'Blue Cow Award'.
Meanwhile, Diane Sims, always a consistently high performer, again last week had three wins and a good points rating and Diane thus retained the 'Pink Pig' award.
Social Bowls Winners' Circle
On Wednesday we had 42 bowlers making up seven rinks of triples.
Winners were decided by Lucky Rinks and this week the winners were Peter James, Jeff McCusker and Dennis Maggs (skip) who had a great, close game, where they led 11 to 10 after 11 ends and it remained close until they picked up seven shots on the last two ends to take their match 24 to 17 against Garry Burke, Terry Myers and Peter Robson (skip).
Second place went to Allan Chisholm, Rod Holman and John McNamara (skip) who cleared out to lead 14 to five after 11 ends before they withheld a strong comeback from Greg Maloney, Ken Burrows and Gavin Richardson (skip) for a 19 to 17 win.
The first resting toucher at 12.48 went to Allan Chisholm, again, so the transfer to using the arm is now complete.
Well done Allan. Thank you to Rapley and Son, Narooma Plaza, for their continued support
There were only a few rinks on Saturday with winners decided by Lucky Rinks.
Winners Mick Cavic, Peter Dillon and Greg Ryan (skip) who started well to lead 18 to nine after 11 ends before Graham Cummins, John Voytas and Tony Palmer (skip) fought back strongly in the second half but Greg's team prevailed to take the match 25 to 20.
On Sunday we had 24 bowlers who enjoyed the beautiful Spring weather.
Winners, decided by Lucky Rinks, were Peter Hawker, Pam Grant and Terry Myers (skip) who led 10 to five after 11 ends and despite a late comeback from Garry South, Sue Wales and Enid Brooker (skip) Terry's team took the match 17 to 14.
Second place went to Lee Anne Adamthwaite, Jan Rapkins and Cindy Newell (skip) who were all square at 12 all after 11 ends before drawing clear for a 22 to 14 win against Care Cork, Warren Bender and Merrie Downie (skip).
To Ponder: Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please.
Social Bowls on Monday September 5 saw the winners on the secret end system being Rob Coulson, Peter Murton and Bob Luke from runners up Norm Budin, Mike Rogers and Ian Dixon with Ian also winning the resting toucher title.
The 'Lucky Losers' prestigious prize went to Danny Thomson, Ken Bennie and Brian Adamthwaite then the jackpot number was drawn and the $342 pot was not won.
Thursday social September 8: Winners on the day were Garry Lavis, Finn Hansen and Ian Dixon.
The resting toucher had a rest and so did the $270 jackpot.
The Club Championship Mixed Pairs first round got underway on the weekend with the following results.
Brian Seaman and Val Dedini had a convincing win over Finn and Chris Hansen 22-14.
Wayne Breust and Kathy Ryan also had a convincing win over Olwin Meyer and Garry Lavis 23-12.
In the other first round game, Donnie and Margi Brown got up over a determined Pat Barklem and Barry Limbury by 25-19. Congratulations to all.
It's all on again this week so good bowling to all.
