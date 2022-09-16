Exclusive: $260 million for hospital includes upgrades to old facilities

The $260 million Eurobodalla Regional Hospital masterplan includes spending money on upgrading the existing Moruya Hospital.
The old hospital will close when the new hospital opens - expected to happen in 2025.
In the coming months, Moruya Hospital is receiving several upgrades, including an undercover vehicle ambulance bay, additional resuscitation and consulting spaces for patients and double the amount of treatment spaces in the emergency department.
A Southern NSW Local Health District spokesperson said the expanded emergency department would be fully staffed, with more full time staff hired to match the increased capacity.
They said the upgrades would support the delivery of contemporary models of emergency care in preparation for the future transfer of emergency services to the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital.
"The expanded Moruya ED is part of the $260 million Eurobodalla Regional Hospital redevelopment," the spokesperson said.
A NSW Health Infrastructure spokesperson also said the upgrades formed part of the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital development.
"As part of the work underway to transition and upskill staff in preparation for the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital to open at Level 4, minor upgrades are being carried out to the existing Moruya Hospital ED and close observation unit," the spokesperson said.
They said the upgrades would help prepare the workforce and improve capabilities in readiness for the new and expanded ED services that would be offered at the new hospital.
Neither SNSWLHD nor NSW Health Infrastructure responded to questions from the Bay Post about how much of the $260 million was spent on the upgrades to existing facilities.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
