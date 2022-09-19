Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
Watch

NSW Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla hosts fundraiser at Narooma

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 20 2022 - 7:03am, first published September 19 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dogs dressed as Batman, dogs sporting colourful spraypaint, dogs playing musical chairs - Sunday's Tailwaggers event at Narooma was a hoot!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.