Dogs dressed as Batman, dogs sporting colourful spraypaint, dogs playing musical chairs - Sunday's Tailwaggers event at Narooma was a hoot!
On Sunday, September 18, 56 dogs and their owners took part in the Animal Welfare League NSW's Eurobodalla branch annual fundraiser.
It was the first time since 2019 the event had been held.
In total 56 dogs walked from Narooma's NATA Oval to Federation Arch, where Bega MP Michael Holland was watching closely to judge which was the happiest dog on the day.
There were also prizes for the best small dog, the best big dog and the dog with the best fancy dress costume.
One dog entered as Batman, another as Wonder Woman and some were simply spray-painted.
The highlight of the day was the game of musical chairs with 12 contestants.
Competition was intense and at one point two dog owners squashed into one chair, neither willing to relinquish their place.
In the end Harmony and 16-week old Butch, an Aussie/English Bulldog, won the day.
There was also a car boot sale, sausage sizzle, live music and a representative from the Rural Fire Service to talk to people about preparations for the bushfire season.
Clare Hooper, president of the AWL NSW Eurobodalla branch said the event raised almost $1500.
"A lot of people were saying it was so good to have TailWaggers back."
Woolworths Narooma donated the supplies for the sausage sizzle, PETstock Batemans Bay donated the goodie bags for the dogs' prizes and Montague Vets offered free health checks to dogs.
Canberra Zoo donated a "Meet a Cheetah" experience as the prize for the raffle ticket.
Ms Hooper said the branch desperately needed foster carers for rescued cats and dogs until a permanent home was found for them.
"All they need is time and love," she said. "We pay for everything else.
"Without these people we can't take in animals.
"I am forever telling people I can't take their dog because we don't have carers."
It is not a full-time commitment because if carers have holidays booked, the Animal Welfare League will take the animals back temporarily, Ms Hooper said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
