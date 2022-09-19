Narooma News
Narooma sports results: All the scores and news from the greens of the region

Updated September 20 2022 - 7:03am, first published September 19 2022 - 11:40pm
Narooma Croquet Club

It was a less busy seven days for Narooma Club Croquet last week after the excitement of special events over the previous two weeks. The program included regular competition in golf croquet on Monday and Thursday mornings and regular association croquet competition on Saturday morning. There were fourteen contestants over the full week. Also, with the profile of Narooma Croquet Club having been recently raised with the special events, this number included three new starters who were provided with instruction while matches were being played. The better playing performances over the week were by John Gerrard, Lesley Miles and Diane Sims in golf croquet and by Janet Jones in association croquet.

