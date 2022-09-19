Narooma sports results: All the scores and news from the greens of the region

It was a less busy seven days for Narooma Club Croquet last week after the excitement of special events over the previous two weeks. The program included regular competition in golf croquet on Monday and Thursday mornings and regular association croquet competition on Saturday morning. There were fourteen contestants over the full week. Also, with the profile of Narooma Croquet Club having been recently raised with the special events, this number included three new starters who were provided with instruction while matches were being played. The better playing performances over the week were by John Gerrard, Lesley Miles and Diane Sims in golf croquet and by Janet Jones in association croquet.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (September 12)
On the morning of last Monday week, in cool and showery weather, eight players took part in a golf croquet program of six matches, with the results mostly decided by comfortable margins. Four players recorded two wins each, these being Lesley Miles, Reg Shooter, Diane Sims and John Gerrard.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (September 15)
Last Thursday, again in overcast weather with a cold breeze, the golf croquet continued with only three matches (7 to 9) being played while training of new starters was in progress. There were again eight contestants with three players returning after competing in Monday's events. Here the leading player was John Gerrard with two wins adding to his success on the previous Monday.
Association Croquet Regular Competition (September 17)
On a bright, sunny and warm morning, one game of association croquet regular competition was played last Saturday on the beautifully prepared greens of court 1 at Club Dalmeny. The match was between Janet Jones and Len Favier, with the latter receiving one bisque from his lower handicapped opponent when behind by four points. Some very good long range roquet shots were played by each competitor in a high quality match. The game was in the balance over the two and a quarter hours of allocated play, with Janet just managing to stay ahead by two or three points throughout, while Len Favier kept closing the gap by using his bisques (free shots) to good advantage. Finally, Janet Jones managed to put on a five hoop break at the end to win 23-16.
Weekly Awards
John Gerrard logged up 5 games with 4 wins, so out-speeding the field to take the 'Blue Cow Award'. Lesley Miles also played 5 games with one less win, but with a very high points rating, to sneak away with the 'Pink Pig' award from the holder Diane Sims.
Thursday, September 15
The field of 132 players produced some good scores and A Grade was taken out by Richard Goodridge with 40 points off his handicap of 5 on countback from Paul Lefel while Geoff Lanham filled third place with 39 points on countback from Rob Russack.
In B Grade Peter Wilson prevailed with 42 points off a handicap of 16 while an in-form Peter Jones finished runner-up with 41 points on countback from Scott Kennedy.
C Grade saw Sam Nicholls come out in front with 40 points off his handicap of 25, one more than Gordon Roberts, while Bill Baker filled third position with 37 points on countback from Trevor Owens.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Rob Russack on 3, Colin Holmes and Mark Falconer on 9, Brad Woodall from Traralgon on 14 and Troy Beecham on 17, while Rod Fletcher got meagre pickings for his eagle on 12. The ball competition went down to early in the 35 points range.
Saturday, September 17
Nigh on perfect spring weather attracted 155 players for the Stableford with an associated Split Six event. The grade winners were Robert Mackin A Grade with 41 points off his handicap of 13 on countback from Michael Turner.
In B Grade Derek Moritz posted the best score of the day with 43 points off his handicap of 19 while Ray Hille took out C Grade with 40 points off his handicap of 22 on countback from David Sansom.
The winners in the Split Six competition were Paul Davey, Richard Bodell, Glenn Crane and Shaun Martyn with 92 points while second place went to Alan Chisholm, Rod Holman, Grahame Cooke and Bob Piper with 91 points ahead of David Sansom, Andrew Thompson, John Gregs and Sam Nicholls on countback.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Murray Walpole on 3, Ben Ritchie, Peter Wilson and Brodie Hinds on 9, Peter Kearney on 14 and Paul Bailey from Bankstown on 17 while Les Campbell had a paltry collect for his eagle on 4. The ball competition went down into the 36 points range.
Social Bowls results: Monday 12th September - winners on the highest winning margin were Scott Kennedy, Bruce Rapkins and Barry Limbury from runners up Jimmy Constance and Brett Graham in a pairs event and no resting toucher was recorded.
The 'Lucky Losers' prestigious prize went to Jimmy Harrold, Clive Cavey and Chris Goldsmith and the $370 Jackpot went off to the 'Magnificent Six'...a popular win pending if you like the guys or not!
Thursday September 15 saw the'secret ends' system drawn with winners being P. Hawkins, F. Hansen and G. Lavis with the resting toucher going to Finn Hansen and again, the $280 Jackpot went off to a mob who wouldn't shout for the rest if they were bitten by a shark!!!
Also on Thursday, the FINAL of the Men's Minor Singles Championship took place between two of the club's fine stalwarts in Alan Betts and Illya Naumoski.
Illya got out of the blocks early leading 17-4 after 11 ends but Alan made a resurgence midstream only to go down 26-15 at close of play.
Congratulations to Illya who proved superior on the day.
The Mixed Pairs Championship continued on Friday when Enid Brooker and Ace Elphick took on the favourites of the competition, Kathy Ryan and Wayne Breust.
After holding a healthy lead 14-5 after the 11 end mark, Kath & "Buzz", after going to the bar too often, struggled to hold off a determined finish from Enid and Ace who went on to an upset win, winning the last 4 ends to finish 23-21 victors. A great game for all on the balcony to enjoy at their own expense..."beers all round" was the cry!!
Another Semi-final of the Mixed Pairs was played on Sunday September 18 between Brian Seaman and Val Dedini verses Donny & Margi Brown.
Well, after a nip n tuck event continuously throughout the game, Donny and Marg hit the lead by one with one end remaining.
Donny then pushed one of his bowls to hold one shot with Brian Seaman having to draw or push Donny out to win. By this time , the balcony viewers were beside themselves nearly "spilling their beers" in anticipation. Brian, somehow, went through the "hole" between the jack and Donny's bowl and the winners were...Don & Margi Brown in an epic finish. Congratulations to all on an exciting contest.
Get ready for the following week's report where 'nicknames' may be a priority as the "ol goose" (Benson) is back on deck (I hope) to continue this report with his humorous jargon and in depth humility.
On Wednesday we had 42 bowlers making up seven rinks of triples. Winners were decided by Lucky Rinks and this week the winners were Tony Fryer, Peter James and Tony Gors (skip) who were on song throughout and they took their match 26 to six against Baxter Smith, Warwick George and Dave Huskins (skip). Second place went to Mark Bartrop, Kevin Callaway and John McNamara (skip) who had a great battle throughout to lead 12 to eight after 11 ends and they kept that margin for an 18 to 14 win against Scott Kennedy, Tony Cobcroft and John Voytas (skip). The first resting toucher at 12.45 went to Barry Goodwin who was on the jack all day.
There were only four rinks on Saturday with winners decided by Lucky Rinks. Winners were Tony Gors and Jeremy Seaton (skip) who led 10 to eight after 13 ends and the score remained very close with Jeremy's team picking up three shots on the last end to take the match 20 to 19 against Greg Maloney and Terry Lewis (skip). Second place went to Carl Lee, Baxter Smith and Billy Wilton (skip) who were in fine form to lead all the way for a 25 to eight win against Craig Campbell, Paul Naylor and Bob Robbins (skip).
On Sunday we had 22 bowlers who enjoyed the beautiful Spring weather. Winners, decided by Lucky Rinks, were Carol Harroway and Bruce Rapkins (skip) who were down nine to 12 after 11 ends and they won the last four ends to draw the match 16 all and take the cash on a countback from Pieter Vos and John Downie (skip). Second place went to Warren Bender, Merrie Downie and Cindy Newell (skip) who were down eight to 10 after 11 ends before picking up the last end to be all square at 14 all to win the match on ends against Sue Sansom, Teresa Bowden and Jean Vos (skip).
Triples Championship
The last semi final was played during the week between Peter Dillon, Jeremy Seaton and Greg Ryan (skip) and Jim Constan, Peter Tinson and Gary Murane (skip). Greg's team started strongly to lead 15 to five after 12 ends. Gary's team fought back gamely to reduce the lead to three shots after 18 ends, however Greg's team steadied to draw clear to take the match 26 to 17.
