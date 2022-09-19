Narooma sports results: All the scores and news from the greens of the region

On a bright, sunny and warm morning, one game of association croquet regular competition was played last Saturday on the beautifully prepared greens of court 1 at Club Dalmeny. The match was between Janet Jones and Len Favier, with the latter receiving one bisque from his lower handicapped opponent when behind by four points. Some very good long range roquet shots were played by each competitor in a high quality match. The game was in the balance over the two and a quarter hours of allocated play, with Janet just managing to stay ahead by two or three points throughout, while Len Favier kept closing the gap by using his bisques (free shots) to good advantage. Finally, Janet Jones managed to put on a five hoop break at the end to win 23-16.

