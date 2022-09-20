Traffic impacted on Princes Highway north of Narooma after two-vehicle crash

UPDATE (11.30AM)
NSW Police have confirmed the two-vehicle crash on the Princes Highway was between a sedan and a ute.
"The driver of the sedan - the man in his 70s - was trapped in the vehicle for a short time before being taken to Moruya District Hospital with suspected spinal injuries," the NSW Police spokesperson said.
"The male driver of the utility stopped to render assistance; he was not injured.
"The incident as partially blocked the northbound lane of the Princes Highway; a contra flow is in place."
NSW Police have commenced an investigation into the crash. If you have any relevant information or witnessed the incident, please call Narooma Police on 4479 3500.
ORIGINAL STORY
One lane of the Princes Highway in Dalmeny is closed after a two-vehicle crash near Mort Avenue.
A spokesperson from NSW Fire and Rescue said fire crews and Narooma VRA were working to free a man in his 70s who was trapped in one of the vehicles.
The spokesperson said the northbound lane of traffic was currently closed, but the southbound lane was open under stop/slow arrangements.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man in his 70s had suffered and head injury and lower-body pains as a result of the crash.
They said the Toll Helicopter had been tasked from Canberra.
More information as it comes to hand.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
