Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Video projection installation lights up historic South Coast goldfield

MW
By Marion Williams
September 20 2022 - 7:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bioluminescence was created by high school students from Narooma and Bega Photo supplied

Just as the sails of Sydney Opera House are sometimes bathed in coloured illuminations, so was Montreal Goldfield on Saturday night as part of its weekend BioBlitz.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.