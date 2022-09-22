Narooma News
HealthOne Centre, worker accommodation won't come out of new Eurobodalla Hospital budget

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated September 22 2022 - 2:26am, first published 2:22am
An artist's impression of the planned Eurobodalla Regional Hospital. Picture supplied.

Health Infrastructure has confirmed funding for the Batemans Bay's HealthOne Centre and key worker accommodation will not come out of the $260m budget for the new Eurobodalla Hospital.

