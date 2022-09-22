Health Infrastructure has confirmed funding for the Batemans Bay's HealthOne Centre and key worker accommodation will not come out of the $260m budget for the new Eurobodalla Hospital.
The confirmation comes just days after Bega MP Dr Michael Holland called for more transparency on the use of the hospital budget.
A spokesperson from Health Infrastructure also confirmed the amount of the budget spent on upgrades to the existing Moruya Hospital.
"Funding for both the Batemans bay HealthOne and key worker accommodation is in addition to the $260m investment for the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital, which will deliver a sustainable, modern and purpose-built hospital," they said.
"The new hospital will include an expanded Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit when it opens in 2025, which will be the first time the Eurobodalla community will have its own ICU.
"Minor upgrades to Moruya Hospital's existing ED and close observation unit are currently under way to boost workforce capabilities by upskilling staff so they are ready to transition to the new Level 4 Eurobodalla Hospital on day one.
"Funded by the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital project, $2 million has been allocated for this essential preparation and does not impact the increase in service capacity and new facilities that will be delivered as part of the new hospital."
Funding for the worker accommodation is part of a $500m funding announcement for rural and regional health services from 2021.
Health Infrastructure says $15m will be taken from that budget to deliver housing close to hospitals in southern NSW.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
