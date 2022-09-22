Duo will bring 'beautiful' organ music to Bodalla's All Saints' Anglican Church

Fans of classical music will be in for a treat this Sunday when one of NSW's premier organists brings his show to Bodalla.
James Flores will team up with tenor Anthony Lee for Swell Vox: An enriching experience of organ music and tenor solos at the All Saints' Anglican Church in Bodalla from 3pm on Sunday, September 25.
Mr Flores said the church had a "beautiful" Willis organ that he had played many times before during family trips to Batemans Bay.
"I always make a trip down to Bodalla because there's a beautiful Willis organ there that's well known by organists in Australia," he said.
"I contacted Reverend Tim Narraway and asked him about doing a concert, and he agreed.
"I've always wanted to do a concert there, but it's been hard due to COVID-19."
Mr Flores and Mr Lee will perform pieces of music composed by Bach, Bruckner, Mozart, Schubert, Parry and more during the concert.
"It's not a ticketed show, we just ask for a donation for entry," Mr Flores said.
Mr Flores started playing the organ after witnessing an organist playing "inspiring" music one day at church as a child.
"I learnt piano all my life, and I was a regular church goer," he said.
"I guess there was one pivotal moment where I was at church where an organist was playing some amazing music, more inspiring than usual. That's where my journey started.
"I'm a liturgical organist, but my interest lies in promoting the organ as something more than just your typical Sunday activities."
He said there were some teething pains in switching between the piano and the organ in the early days.
"With a piano, you're pressing a key to hit a string, whereas an organ is allowing air to flow through a pipe," he said.
"The piano is more of an 'attack' on a note, whereas an organ is the 'release'.
"It was initially hard because everything is standardised on a piano, but organs can be completely different depending on where you visit, so that can be a challenge."
Now 35, Mr Flores has turned his skills on the organ into a viable second career.
He is relatively young as an organist, and has developed the nickname as "Australia's most famous internet organist" for his work on social media. He has more than 3000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.
"I'm always trying to get other young organists to share their talents online, because there's quite a few of us around, but they're often too busty with their day-to-day lives to make content," he said.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
