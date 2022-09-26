Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

SHASA's aim to reduce Shire carbon emissions to zero

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated September 26 2022 - 5:33am, first published 12:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHASA says buying an electric vehicle (like the one pictured) and charging it on renewable energy can reduce a household's carbon footprint by seven tonnes. Picture supplied.

The South Coast Health & Sustainability Alliance has launched its new Electrify Everything Campaign towards zero emissions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.