Regeneration Roadtrip, a multi-arts interactive journey from Canberra to the Far South Coast came to Bermagui on Sunday, October 2.
Over the last few months a group of local artists have been working with communities to create sculptures, artworks, stories, poetry and music.
The underlying theme was encouraging people people to slow down and take time out to connect with places and with each other.
READ ALSO:
At Wallaga Lake, was a loop recording of Warren Ngarrae Foster Senior explained the significance of scar trees.
Mr Foster, who grew up around Wallaga Lake, said most scar trees were created by removing the bark for various purposes, often to make canoes.
"We put patterns on them to market out certain places of significance.
"For example, burial places used to have many scarred trees around them so we knew we had to be very respectful of the people buried there." Mr Foster said.
He said many scar trees were cut down by the first European settlers and others have been lost in bushfires.
He said if people came across one while walking in the bush it was very important to record where they were and get them protected.
"They have a lot of significance for all us living on country because they hold a lot of history and we learn from them
"Scarring trees and putting them back on land is like taking back ownership of country, putting our marker and our authority back into the land.
"By doing those scarred trees it tells we are here and always will be," Mr Foster said.
Another feature of the Roadtrip was a group of dancers who had attended workshops about dancing outside and connecting with the natural environment.
Gabriela Green Olea said they worked with Warren Foster Junior, a Yuin dancer, who gave them First Nation's knowledge of the land.
"It is a mixture of improvising, responding to the natural environment, the trees and land and our connection with each other," she said.
"We improvise off each other and create a dance in the moment."
Joan Cornish, another local artist, said the events were created to remind people of what was special here in this landscape.
For example, one of the sites was at Fairhaven Point "which has the state's largest midden which is 7000 or 8000 years old," she said.
"It is about leading people into places they would not normally see and make them aware of their significance," Ms Cornish said.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.