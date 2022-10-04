Narooma sports results: All the scores and news from the greens

Narooma Club Croquet competition was curtailed last week by heavy rainfall which limited play to one day early in the week. Only golf croquet matches were completed on the Monday of last week with seven players participating in six matches. Lesley Miles soared back to the top of the leaders' board with an unbeaten performance of three wins. There was no play on Thursday and no association play on Saturday.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (September 26)
On the morning of last Monday week, in mostly fine weather, a morning of golf croquet was completed. There were two doubles matches and four matches with a solo player competing against a doubles pairing. Lesley Miles excelled in both forms of the croquet game. Two matches (games 3 and 4) were tied after the twelfth hoop and were thus decided by one point at the thirteenth hoop.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (September 29)
Last Thursday there was no croquet played due to the greens being under water.
Association Croquet Regular Competition (October 1)
The rain continued on Friday and on Saturday morning, causing cancellation of the association croquet matches, with the courts still under water.
Weekly Awards
Lesley Miles starred in a foreshortened week of golf croquet with three straight wins and a high average points score, sweeping away the 'Blue Cow Award'.Reg Shooter, with his only loss being by one point, ironically against a doubles team including Lesley Miles, was thus just behind the leading player, even though having a slightly higher points rating of 4.74; hence Reg won the 'Pink Pig' award.
Diane Sims dropped to third place this week and Louise Starkie improved with a fourth placing just in front of Penny Lockwood.
Thursday, September 29
Even some of the very committed felt threatened by the possibility of inclement weather but their judgement was completely awry and the the 58 players who teed off enjoyed almost faultless weather.
The field size resulted in a reduction to two grades where A Grade went to to Glenn Mood with 40 points off his handicap of 11, while Jackson Taylor took second position on 38 points on countback from Tim Tulloch from Traralgon.
In B Grade the honours went to Allan Lynch with 39 points off his handicap of 21, well ahead of the minor place-getters Wayne McMillan and Jim Hoar on 33 and 30 points respectively.
The nearest-the-pins went to Bill Hannam on 3, Tim Tulloch and Glenn Brown on 9, Ian Miller on 14 and Scott Harris on 17, while the balls went down to the middle of the 32 points range.
Saturday, October 1
Again fears of the threat of bad weather proved unfounded and the field of 86 players were hardly affected, despite the heavy rain the previous day.
In A Grade the Catalina pair of Kane West and Craig Coughlan took first and third place off their handicaps of 11 with 42 and 37 points respectively, while Bill Hannam split them on 40 points.
In B Grade Mark Westwood registered 38 points off his handicap of 16, while Grahame Cooke needed the countback to take second place from Bruce Day on 37 points.
In C Grade Ingrid Jensen had her first win since joining the club with 36 points off her handicap of 38 with Ross Giblett and Terry Turner in the minor positions on 35 and 34 points respectively.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Kane West on 3, Mark Westwood on 9, Craig Coughlan on 14 and Grahame Cooke on 17 with the ball going down to almost all on 33 points.
Winners on the lowest winning margin system were Alan Betts and Donnie Helmore from runners up Doug Sims, Ace Elphick and Bob Moore.
The resting toucher prize went to Alan Betts and the $100 jackpot was not won.
Thursday 29th September was declared a washout.
The Mixed Pairs Championship between Margi and Don Brown verses Ace Elphick and Enid Brooker will be held this coming Sunday October 9, commencing at 12.30 pm.
The sheet is now up on the noticeboard for the 2022 Men's Consistency/100 Up event along with allocated handicaps. Get your names down now as it starts up this coming week.
Also starting this week will be Friday night Twilight Bowls where the nominated pairs or single entry sheet is also up on the noticeboard.
On a sad note, our best wishes go out to your scribe of this column for the past fifteen years or so, Peter Benson, on the passing of his dear wife Roslyn last week.
Pete, from all of your mates at the club, our condolences to you and your extended family.
After a frustrating week of cancelled bowls on Sunday we had 12 bowlers who enjoyed the first sunny day for some time. Winners, decided by a toss of a coin, were Carol Harroway, Sue Wales and Ken Burrows (skip) who had a very close game early to lead 12 to 10 after 11 ends before they won the last four ends to run out 25 to 13 winners against Peter Hawker, Pieter Vos and Bruce Rapkins (skip).
Club Fours Championship
The Fours Championship was played over the long weekend and after a washed-out Saturday play commenced on Sunday morning. First round matches were: Garry Burke, Tyron Zammit, Jay Ackerly and Dave Herman (skip) played Baxter Smith, Greg Maloney, Peter Jones and Gavin Richardson (skip) and after leading seven to six after 11 ends Gavin's team put some good ends together to take their match 25 to nine. Justin Bennett, Rex Dunn, Mat Dunn and John Breust (skip) defeated Warren Bender, Neville Cork, Mick Cavic and Terry Lewis (skip) 21 to 10 after leading 14 to five after 11 ends. John Voytas, Peter Dillon, John McNamara and Greg Ryan (skip) played Graham Cummins, Rob Coulson, Tony Palmer and Garry Carberry and in another close game the scores were level at 10 all after 11 ends. Greg's team picked up a couple of multiples which allowed them to draw clear for a 20 to 15 win.
On Sunday afternoon the second-round matches were played with Baxter Smith, Greg Maloney, Peter Jones and Gavin Richardson (skip) leading 12 to 10 after 11 ends and after picking up the next three ends they drew clear and then withstood a comeback to take their match 22 to 16 against Rex Dunn, Justin Bennett, Matt Dunn and John Breust (skip). Margaret Naylor, Peter Tinson, Dennis Maggs and Gary Murane (skip) played John Voytas, Peter Dillon, John McNamara and Greg Ryan (skip) and in a close match early Greg's team led seven to five after 11 ends but then drew away for an 18 to seven win.
The final was played on Monday between John Voytas, Peter Dillon, John McNamara and Greg Ryan (skip) and Baxter Smith, Greg Maloney, Peter Jones and Gavin Richardson (skip). In a very high standard match, Greg and his team proved more consistent early on to lead 11 to six after 11 ends. There were many close ends but it seemed that Greg or one of his team would either bump the shot bowl out or just draw to the jack and take shot. This happened time and again and the gap kept increasing with the final score being 23 to 10 which made John Voytas, Peter Dillon, John McNamara and Greg Ryan (skip) the Narooma Bowls Club Fours Champions. Congratulations guys, well played throughout the tournament.
