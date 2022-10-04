Narooma sports results: All the scores and news from the greens

The Fours Championship was played over the long weekend and after a washed-out Saturday play commenced on Sunday morning. First round matches were: Garry Burke, Tyron Zammit, Jay Ackerly and Dave Herman (skip) played Baxter Smith, Greg Maloney, Peter Jones and Gavin Richardson (skip) and after leading seven to six after 11 ends Gavin's team put some good ends together to take their match 25 to nine. Justin Bennett, Rex Dunn, Mat Dunn and John Breust (skip) defeated Warren Bender, Neville Cork, Mick Cavic and Terry Lewis (skip) 21 to 10 after leading 14 to five after 11 ends. John Voytas, Peter Dillon, John McNamara and Greg Ryan (skip) played Graham Cummins, Rob Coulson, Tony Palmer and Garry Carberry and in another close game the scores were level at 10 all after 11 ends. Greg's team picked up a couple of multiples which allowed them to draw clear for a 20 to 15 win.

