Narooma sports results: All the scores and news from the greens

Updated October 4 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:00am
Narooma Croquet Club

Narooma Club Croquet competition was curtailed last week by heavy rainfall which limited play to one day early in the week. Only golf croquet matches were completed on the Monday of last week with seven players participating in six matches. Lesley Miles soared back to the top of the leaders' board with an unbeaten performance of three wins. There was no play on Thursday and no association play on Saturday.

