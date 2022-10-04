Narooma News
Bermagui Breaker Kylie Scott named NSW South Coast volunteer of the year 2022

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 5 2022 - 4:23am, first published October 4 2022 - 10:43pm
Kylie Scott (right) who has been volunteering for Bermagui Breakers AFL club since 2014 was named 2022 NSW adult volunteer of the year in the South Coast region Photo supplied

Bermagui's Kylie Scott was awarded 2022 NSW Adult Volunteer of the Year for the South Coast region on Wednesday, October 5.

