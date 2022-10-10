Narooma sport results: All the scores and news from the region's greens

October 7
After the cancellation of Thursday's competition, only 48 ventured forth for the VW Scramble Ambrose where the winners were Mark Anderson off scratch, Mark Rogerson off 10, Troy Beacham off 20 and Andrew Barry off 23 with a score 0f 58.375.
The minor placings were taken by Mitchell Smith, Tom Boynton, Ben Ritchie and Kyle Dixon on 60.875 and the team of Will Monteith, Matthew Klose, Michael Turner and Wayne Houston on 81.875.
October 8
Only 99 players started, one quarter of whom were visitors. Peter Ward took out A Grade with 39 points off his handicap of 11 on countback from Mitchell Smith. The third position was decided on countback on 37 points between Murrumbidgee players Peter Gniel and Andrew Brient with the decision going to the former.
In B Grade Will Monteith posted the best score of the day with 41 points off his handicap of 15 while the countback on 37 points decided the runner-up in favour of Jesse French from The Grange ahead of Peter Wilson.
In C Grade there was a four-way countback on 32 points to decide the placings in the order of Gail Anderson from Queanbeyan, Antonio Tozzi and Geoff Broadfoot with Peter Bashford missing out, none of whom won a ball which went up two more positions to the second score on 33 points.
The nearest-the-pins went to Kevin Seamons on 3, Ben Ritchie and Jesse French on 9, Greg Holmes on 14 and Christian Forterling from Commonwealth on 17.
Croquet competition was again curtailed for the third week in a row due to the courts being waterlogged after continual rainfall. Amazingly however, three intrepid players ventured out to play two games of golf croquet on Monday of last week. The standby green of court number three at Club Dalmeny, which has better drainage, was just playable for an hour or two until any further matches were abandoned. Further disappointment was that the gala 'Fun in the Sun' croquet day, with an array of fun croquet games morning and afternoon, plus a BBQ luncheon and prizes, to celebrate the Narooma Croquet Club Memorial Day, which was scheduled for all of last Saturday had to have a revised schedule. The outdoor activities could not be held, but were replaced with alternative indoor entertainment of croquet games and quizzes, as well as the luncheon at Club Dalmeny. There was no play on Thursday and no association play on Saturday.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (October 3)
On the morning of last Monday week, amid waterlogging of greens, a short morning of only two games of golf croquet was completed. The two games played comprised match ups with a solo player competing against a doubles pairing. Reg Shooter figured in the winner's circle for both games.
Narooma Croquet Club Memorial Day
The Croquet Memorial Day was celebrated with a revised schedule. Fifteen members with family and friends happily gathered at Club Dalmeny for a celebratory luncheon (to the Chef's surprise), plus indoor croquet fun games and quizzes. Prizes were awarded, bouquets presented, and the memory of past-departed members was honoured. There were two quizzes of 20 questions each, Quiz 1 being mainly about croquet and Quiz 2 being of general knowledge, compiled and held by the MC for the day, President Len Favier.
Flower bouquets and complimentary Club Dalmeny gift cards were presented to members of high achievement during the year as well as to the quiz placegetters.A presentation was also made to Reg Shooter, as representative of the Mens' Shed, for the work done in re-painting the croquet hoops for the Narooma Club.
Weekly Awards
With there being very little competition croquet played last week, the normal weekly match awards lapsed. This meant that Lesley Miles retained the 'Blue Cow Award'; and Reg Shooter retained the 'Pink Pig' award.
The wet weather has played havoc with our events this week with the cancellation of Thursday's social along with the postponement of some first round games in our 2022 Consistancy Championship.
The Mixed Pairs final has also been moved to Monday October 10.
We did get our Men's social played on Monday October 3 with the game decided on the 'secret ends' system with winners being Pom Townend, Don Helmore and Max Carey from runners up Danny Thomsen, Kenny Adams and Garry Lavis with the resting toucher going to Kenny Adams.
We saw the happiest lucky losers ever in Norm Budin, Mike Rogers and Ian Dixon who celebrated their "loss" in great style.
The $100 jackpot was not won.
Don't forget this coming Sunday October 16 is the Bowlers verses Fisho's bi-annual Charity Day where for $20 you get your morning session of bowls, $5 worth of raffle tickets and a delightful lunch supplied by the bowls sector. It's a 9am for a 9.30am start, so get your names down on the sheet in the locker room now for a friendly day where charity will be the winner.
Here's hoping we get a full capacity of bowls in this coming week.
On Wednesday we had 40 bowlers ready to get a game and hoping the rain stayed away for the afternoon. Winners, decided by Highest Winning Margin, were Peter Hattam, Jeff McCusker and Peter Dillon (skip) who couldn't do a thing wrong early on to lead 26 to three after 11 ends and despite the opposition, Allan Chisholm, Rod Holman and Peter Jones (skip) making a sound comeback Peter Dillon's team remained well clear for a 34 to 16 win. Second place went to Graham Cummins, John McNamara and Gavin Richardson (skip) led 11 to nine after 10 ends before they got their act together to draw clear for a 25 to 12 win against Scott Kennedy, Tony Cobcroft and Baxter Smith (skip).
On Sunday we had 12 bowlers who, again, enjoyed the first sunny day for some time. Winners, decided Lucky Rink, were Clare Cork, Mick Cavic and Barry Lymbery (skip) who had a very close game early to lead seven to five after nine ends and 13 to 10 after 15 ends before they kicked up a gear to run out 22 to 11 winners against Lee Anne Braithwaite, Jan Rapkins and Ken Burrows (skip).
Last Tuesday saw a game of pairs and two triples games for social bowls.
Denise Holman and Tony Palmer (skip) won their game against Mick Cavic and Les Waldock (skip) 19-18. The lowest winning margin was the method used to decide the day's prize winners and Sue Waldock, Suzanne Dainer and Cindy Newell (skip) lost by just one shot to Sue Waldock (playing swinging lead), Sue Wales and Gail Howe (skip). A count back on most ends won (12-9) saw Denise and Tony win the prize money.
Suzanne Dainer won the raffle prize.
Ladies check the notice board for the triples draw. AGM on 25 October after bowls.
