Narooma sport results: All the scores and news from the region's greens

Croquet competition was again curtailed for the third week in a row due to the courts being waterlogged after continual rainfall. Amazingly however, three intrepid players ventured out to play two games of golf croquet on Monday of last week. The standby green of court number three at Club Dalmeny, which has better drainage, was just playable for an hour or two until any further matches were abandoned. Further disappointment was that the gala 'Fun in the Sun' croquet day, with an array of fun croquet games morning and afternoon, plus a BBQ luncheon and prizes, to celebrate the Narooma Croquet Club Memorial Day, which was scheduled for all of last Saturday had to have a revised schedule. The outdoor activities could not be held, but were replaced with alternative indoor entertainment of croquet games and quizzes, as well as the luncheon at Club Dalmeny. There was no play on Thursday and no association play on Saturday.

