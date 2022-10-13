The crowning of Narooma FC as 2022 open women's champions was a momentous win for the club, and one that took many years of build up.
Current player and coach Danielle Campbell grew up playing football for Narooma FC. It has been a long-time passion and joy for her.
Born and raised in Narooma, she has always loved playing for her local team. And she did, as a youngster. However, for many years, Narooma FC failed to be able to register an open women's side.
"With women's football, people sometimes find it hard to commit to playing," Campbell said.
Three years ago, after a strong recruitment drive, Narooma FC was able to field a women's team. It was exciting for the club and for Campbell, who was able to pull on the red jersey again.
However COVID-19 cut the 2020 season short, and cancelled the 2021 finals. In both seasons, Narooma fielded strong teams.
At the end of the 2021 season, many players moved on - to other sports, to the big cities - and Campbell was forced to once again start a recruitment drive.
She would loiter around the summer mixed football competition in Narooma and ask anyone and everyone if they wanted to play in the full-field winter competition.
"We attracted people who'd never really considered playing before," she said.
"I recruited about half the team from talking to players at summer comp between the games."
With a new group of players, Campbell was unsure how the team would fair. When they won their first game against Moruya 8-3, the season looked bright.
Campbell said the team had a healthy mix of young and experienced players. 17 year old Shayla Moreton-Stewart was the stand out, becoming player of the season.
"She is really quick and strong and fast and scores lots of goals," Campbell said.
However Campbell said the team grew complacent in the season and, while they started off on a undefeated spree, the other teams rose to the challenge and matched them.
The best game of the season, according to Campbell, was the 4-0 win against Broulee in the major semifinal.
Two weeks later, they defeated Broulee again 1-0 to be crowned champions.
It was a sweet moment for the player coach.
"There is no better feeling than winning a grand final," Campbell said.
The result cemented Narooma FC as a popular place to play women's football, and Campbell hopes it will ensure the club continues to be able to field a team into the future.
"Having built a few successful years, it is important to continue that on," she said.
Narooma FC president Josh Reakes said the success of the women's team was a massive thing for the club.
"It is great to see females out playing football," he said.
"The effects are already flowing through to the rest of the club - we have a girls youth team for the first time in years."
After their grand final success, some core players are leaving again, and Campbell knows she will have to start recruiting for 2023. She is excited to keep playing for her local team for a few seasons more.
"There is an attractiveness to come and play for Narooma," she said.
"People want to come back and play."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
