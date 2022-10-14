Big Niles Brewing Co. has won two medals at the Australian Independent Beer Awards.
The Dalmeny-based brewery only entered two beers into the national awards, and owner and brewer Cam White said he was "stoked" with winning medals for both.
"Not bad for a little tin shed in Dalmeny," Mr White said.
The Dalmeny Boardriders NEPA won bronze in the juicy or hazy pale ale category.
The Bobby's Black IPA won silver in the IPA category.
The Indies, as the awards are known, are one of the biggest competitions in Australia and only open for independent breweries.
There were almost 1500 beers entered in 2022 from 207 breweries across Australia.
Mr White said the Black IPA was a deceptive beer which had only grown in popularity in Australia in the last 12 months.
"It tricks you," he said. "It looks black and you expect a stout, but it's all fruity like an IPA."
He first ventured into the Black IPA space in March this year with his Wet Hops IPA made with hops harvested that morning in Bodalla. It was a hit, and Mr White has been brewing and refining the recipe ever since.
This result means the brewery has medaled for all five beers ever entered into competitions.
However for Mr White what is more important is the feedback received in such competitions from "people that know their stuff really well," he said.
"Sometimes the feedback isn't pleasant, but it is constructive."
The judges take into consideration many factors, including flavour, appearance, body, colour and carbonation.
Ultimately, experimenting and improving is what Mr White is all about.
"I just want to keep making better beer," he said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.