Devils wrap up 2022 season with presentation night at Club Narooma

Last Sunday the Narooma Devils held their annual presentation day at Club Narooma.
Though the Devils had a pretty tough year on the field, the feeling on the day was that the Devils would regroup and have a strong 2023.
Two Devils were awarded Life Membership. They were Gene Willis who is retiring at 40 after twenty-two years playing First Grade for the Devils, and Bob Burnside who has been associated with the Devils for 46 years as a player, coach and committee member of both the Senior and Junior clubs. Both felt very honoured by the award.
Awards were also given to retiring players Todd Wright, Gene Willis and Merv Naylor. Thanks for your many years of service boys!
Jade Scrymgeour was awarded the Clubperson of the Year Award for her fantastic effort this year as Treasurer, League Tag Captain and her "can do" attitude to every problem. Thanks Jade
Awards for the League Tag ladies were presented by coaches Scott Barker and Harvey Shears.
Kailey Jorgensen won Rookie of the Year, Sienna Anderson won the Coaches Award, Cody Godfrey was the best back, Kira Campbell was the best forward and best and fairest, and Summa Shears won the Players' Player award.
In first grade, Jack Godfrey was the best forward, Ryan Norris was the best back, Kye Kelly won Rookie of the Year, Javani Fereti was named as Players' Player, and Jackson Kelly won the best and fairest.
Many thanks to all our club workers this year and congratulations to all our award winners.
We'll see you all in 2023!
