Leanne Manning nominated for Black Pepper's hunt for kindest person

Updated October 18 2022 - 5:13am, first published October 17 2022 - 4:28am
Black Pepper Batemans Bay store manager Linda Roman Kalnins with Leanne Manning, who has been nominated as Australia's Kindest Person.

A beloved RSPCA volunteer who was a shining light for animals and their owners during the Black Summer bushfires has been nominated in an Australia-wide search to find the nation's kindest person.

