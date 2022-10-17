Narooma News
Narooma sports results: All the scores and news from the greens

Updated October 17 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 10:46pm
Narooma Croquet Club

Narooma Croquet Club was finally able to present three full days of competition last week at Club Dalmeny, even though shadowed by cloudy skies on the first two days. On Monday morning of last week, the reserve green of court number three was able to be utilized because of superior drainage, for a competition of four golf croquet matches. Then by Thursday the greenkeeper Ross Harris had worked wonders to prepare a good mown green surface on courts one and two for a further seven golf croquet matches. Finally, association croquet competition returned to the Saturday morning slot for a good match between Len Favier and Janet Jones. Altogether fifteen players competed over the week with six players attending on more than one day. Absent were seven members - three due to work commitments, three away on holidays, and one injured.

