Narooma sports results: All the scores and news from the greens

On a beautifully sunny and warm morning last Saturday one game of association croquet regular competition was conducted on court 1 of the greens of Club Dalmeny. The match was between Janet Jones and Len Favier, with the latter receiving one bisque (free shot) per turn from his lower handicapped opponent when behind by four points. Len Favier arrived 15 minutes late and stayed behind in the match at the start, being 8 points behind before scoring his first point. Meanwhile Janet Jones was steadily totting up the points, stringing together several breaks. Then an hour and a half into the match Len began to make good use of his bisques and reduced Janet's lead. Len Favier even managed to disturb the run of points scoring by Janet Jones, upsetting hoop setups and separating her red and yellow balls. Janet was tiring; however, time ran out and Janet Jones remained in front and won the match 21-16.

