Narooma sports results: All the scores and news from the greens

Narooma Croquet Club was finally able to present three full days of competition last week at Club Dalmeny, even though shadowed by cloudy skies on the first two days. On Monday morning of last week, the reserve green of court number three was able to be utilized because of superior drainage, for a competition of four golf croquet matches. Then by Thursday the greenkeeper Ross Harris had worked wonders to prepare a good mown green surface on courts one and two for a further seven golf croquet matches. Finally, association croquet competition returned to the Saturday morning slot for a good match between Len Favier and Janet Jones. Altogether fifteen players competed over the week with six players attending on more than one day. Absent were seven members - three due to work commitments, three away on holidays, and one injured.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (October 10)
On the morning of last Monday week seven players contested some very closely fought golf croquet matches on court 3. Reg Shooter was at his usual competitive best winning both his matches.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (October 13)
Last Thursday morning, of the seven golf croquet matches played, amazingly four matches were decided by one point at the thirteenth hoop. The lush green surfaces of both courts one and two were well-employed by the players. Of the twelve players competing four won two matches in an even competition.
Association Croquet Regular Competition (October 15)
On a beautifully sunny and warm morning last Saturday one game of association croquet regular competition was conducted on court 1 of the greens of Club Dalmeny. The match was between Janet Jones and Len Favier, with the latter receiving one bisque (free shot) per turn from his lower handicapped opponent when behind by four points. Len Favier arrived 15 minutes late and stayed behind in the match at the start, being 8 points behind before scoring his first point. Meanwhile Janet Jones was steadily totting up the points, stringing together several breaks. Then an hour and a half into the match Len began to make good use of his bisques and reduced Janet's lead. Len Favier even managed to disturb the run of points scoring by Janet Jones, upsetting hoop setups and separating her red and yellow balls. Janet was tiring; however, time ran out and Janet Jones remained in front and won the match 21-16.
Weekly Awards
This week the cream rose to the top as club champion Janet Jones put her stamp firmly on the competition with a flawless display of both golf croquet and association croquet to decisively win the 'Blue Cow Award'. John Gerrard, also with 3 wins but with a very much lower points rating took the 'Pink Pig' award. Three new contenders were clumped together with 2 wins vying for 3rd place, namely, Helen Stannard (who only missed a third win by 1 point), Marlene Gerrard and Len Favier, just separated by their very high points ratings of 4.38, 4.35 and 4.20 respectively. Diane Sims and Lesley Miles, previous week's champions, dropped out of contention this week.
Wollongong Croquet Club visit
Twenty members of the Wollongong Croquet Club will be visiting Narooma to play a series of croquet matches on the greens of Club Dalmeny on Monday and Tuesday of this week as part of a holiday outing to the Eurobodalla Coast.
October 13
At last the weather improved to permit some normality, even though the course is still very wet.
A Grade was taken out by Nigel Roberts with 40 points off his handicap of 8 followed by Bill Hannam and Michael Pollock on 38 and 36 points respectively.
In B Grade, Paul Ingamells broke a long drought to finish on top with 39 points off his handicap of 19 with Julian Poulter and Ken Radburn in the minor positions on 38 and 37 points.
In C Grade, Frank Caruana registered the best score of the day with 41 points off his handicap of 25 with Don Waterfield runner-up on 39 points. A three-way countback on 37 points decided third place in favour of George Matheson ahead of Dennis Davies and Bill Baker.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Richard Goodridge on 3, Clive Williamson and Peter Jones on 9, Dominic Connaughton on 14 and Alan Wilder from Bermagui on 17 while the balls went down to the second last score of 33 points.
October 15
An excellent field of 152 players teed off for the Monthly Medal in the final round of the President's Trophy where A Grade was taken out by Scott Ker with 70 off his scratch handicap ahead of three players on 71 where the spoils went to Michael Turner and Ken Brown with Graeme Sawyer missing out.
B Grade saw the best score of the day and a victory in the Monthly Medal when Steven Tate posted 66 net off his handicap of 17 to win by 5 shots from three players on 71, the countback favouring Steve Dobson and Henry George with Allan Chisholm missing out.
C Grade saw another good score where John McFadden registered 68 net off his handicap of 26 with Marion Brooks and Marea Clarke in the minor positions on net 71 and 72 respectively.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Matt Dunn on 3, Stuart Long and Anton Galloway on 9, Scott Harris on 14 and Antonio Tozzi on 17, while the ball went down to the early 76 net range.
Results from Monday October 10 on the lowest winning margin system were Ian Dixon, Finn Hansen and Alan Betts from runners up Russell Budnick and Garry Lavis with the resting toucher going to Gavin Richardson.
The jackpot was not won.
Thursday 13th October was reduced to a small number of players due to the inclement weather, who eventually played a roll-up social game with the event of the day being officially called off.
This is the fourth Thursday in the last 6 weeks to suffer due to the weather icons.
Friday 14th October :Twilight bowls: After week one washout, the season finally got under way with small numbers in attendance with the winning prize money going to Luke Prus and Ray Dunbar.
The Graham family sponsorship award went to Sharon Moore and the McFarlane Paints prize went to new bowler Lorraine.
Our thanks to the Moore's, Sharon and Bob for their organising of the event on the day.
With the uncertain weather playing havoc in the past week, I'll get round one and two results of the 2022 Consistency Championship to you in next week's edition.
However, I can report that we have the winners of the Mixed Pairs final played last Monday - Don and Margi Brown are this year's champions, who, in a see-sawing game, defeated a gallant Ace Elphick and Enid Brooker in a very thrilling finish.
Congratulations to you all.
Don't forget those who play in the Tradies competition, it starts up on Friday week October 28 and runs through for 7 weeks up to December 9.
Lastly, our Bowlers verses Fisho's bi-annual Charity Bowls Day last Sunday...well the bowls may have been called off due to rain but that didn't stop both sections enjoying a delicious luncheon followed by raffles and some "indoor bowls antics" which made the day an entertaining one for everyone where Charity was the eventual winner.
Big thanks to the Ladies section who supplied a delicious array of salads which complimented the "mains" put on be the men.
Huge thankyou to Ian Stephens at our local IGA for his continued support towards the raffle prizes on the day.
And to all those who assisted the Dalmeny Bowls Club Committee: THANKYOU.
On Wednesday we had 34 bowlers making up five rinks of triples and a game of pairs. Winners were decided by Lucky Rinks and this week the winners were John Voytas, Rob Coulson and John McNamara (skip) who had a great, close, game where the scores were level on three occasions before they snuck away for a 12 to nine lead after 11 ends. The score got out to 17 to 10 before Scott Kennedy, Greg Maloney and Gavin Richardson (skip) came back strongly but John Mac's team kept control as they took the match 19 to 17. Second place went to Reece Bundick and Tony Gors (skip) who were all square at 12 all after 13 ends before they got in to top gear to draw clear for a 30 to 18 win against Vince Stocks and Ken Burrows (skip). No resting toucher this week.
There were 28 bowlers on Saturday with winners decided by Lucky Rinks. Winners were Vince Stocks and Terry Lewis (skip) who raced out to a nine to two lead after seven ends before things started to get very close. Scores were level on five occasions from that time on including 23 all on the last end. Mick Cavic and Terry Lewis (skip) took the money, winning 13 ends to 12, against Vince Stocks and Gary Murane (skip).
On Sunday we called bowls off due to the constant drizzle only to have it clear up for a lovely afternoon.
The weather was kind for the social bowlers last Tuesday, being sunny with cloudy periods and rain free.
Green one hosted two pairs games. The lucky rink winners played on rink two where Denise Holman and Tony Palmer (skip) had a good win against Clare Cork and Jean Vos (skip). Yes, they claimed the prize money for the second week in a row.
A good game played out on rink three where some of our four a side ladies had a practice for the pending playoffs. Jan Rapkins, Sue Waldock, Suzanne Dainer and Cindy Newell (skip) had a great contest against Mick Cavic, Dennis Maggs, John Scott and Les Waldock (skip). The result was an 18 all draw and nine ends won by each team - good bowling. Best of luck in the four a side Zone match.
Club Triples
Round one of the Club triples was played on Thursday when cool, cloudy and windy conditions tested both teams. The scores were 'on par' at 12 shots all after 13 ends. Then, the pace picked up and saw Clare Cork, Sue Bender and Dawn Kenny (skip) claim several ends in a row, then hold their advantage to win the match against Cindy Newell, Marg Naylor and Vicki Herman (skip) and advance to the final.
Saturday was a beautiful, sunny morning for the second semi final match between Suzanne Dainer, Jan Rapkins and Sandra Breust (skip) and Julie Smith, Sue Wales and Gail Howe (skip). Gail's team began confidently and held a handy lead then Sandra's team began their challenge. Taking the lead after 17 ends and putting in a strong finish, Sandra and her team went on for a good win and a place in the final, due to be played on Friday. Good bowling to all.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.