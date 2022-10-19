Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Organisation plans to get more people with disabilities into jobs

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated October 19 2022 - 2:30am, first published 2:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Life Without Barrier chief executive Claire Robbs delivers the Access Inclusion and Employment Plan alongside Graeme Innes, Greg Ridder and Paul Stafford. Picture supplied.

Disability support services organisation Life Without Barriers has launched its Access Inclusion and Employment Plan which aims to put more people with disabilities into jobs across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.