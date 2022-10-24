On Friday, October 21, Narooma High School student Bridie Cotton was bracing for the HSC Legal Studies exam that afternoon.
It was the seventh HSC exam she had sat in a week and a half.
Bridie has already been accepted into seven universities but will take a gap year to decide which career path to pursue - primary school teacher or midwife.
Community and Family Studies was her favourite exam while the Maths exam she sat the day before had been the worst.
Fellow student Teagan Nicholson is already on her way to being a teacher.
Through a Pathway program she has done a school-based apprenticeship whereby she studied for both HSC at the school and a Certificate 3 in Early Childcare at TAFE.
"I am into university in Canberra from having a Certificate 3," Teagan said.
Her classmate Sami Dawson has sat four exams so far and has two more ahead - Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, and Agriculture.
Sami said she "smashed" her English Advanced exam and Maths was "really good" but her favourite was Ancient History.
To prepare Sami had looked at what questions had been asked in recent years and focused on the ones that hadn't been asked.
The tactic worked. "I loved the questions."
She has always wanted to get into nursing and has been accepted into five universities so far and is still waiting to hear from Sydney Uni.
Sami said most of her teachers were "legends" and praised Kate Klose, their Year 12 advisor.
"She kept us motivated."
Ms Klose has been with the group since they were in Year 7, essentially being a "school mum" and "solving the problems of the world" for them such as glitches in friendships.
Sami, who already works part-time at some of the Merivale hospitality venues, said she was excited but nervous about what comes next.
"School gives me structure."
Teagan is excited to see what happens next.
"It is closing one chapter and a new one starts but leaving school was very emotional."
"I have so many things I want to do and places I want to see and start new adventures," Teagan said.
Bridie said "I am sad because I am leaving the school and I am not coming back."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
