Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
Schools

End of HSC exams in sight for Narooma High School students

MW
By Marion Williams
October 24 2022 - 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narooma High School Year 12 student Bridie Cotton sat her last HSC exam on Friday, October 21. Picture supplied

On Friday, October 21, Narooma High School student Bridie Cotton was bracing for the HSC Legal Studies exam that afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.