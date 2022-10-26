Narooma News
Schools

Narooma High School one of only 50 Australian schools with iFarm

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:30am
The iFarm is the size of a shipping container. Picture supplied

Narooma High School is one of only 50 schools in Australia to be selected for the roll out of a new high-tech agricultural program called iFarm.

