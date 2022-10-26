Narooma High School is one of only 50 schools in Australia to be selected for the roll out of a new high-tech agricultural program called iFarm.
An iFarm has cutting edge technology such as robotics and automation that will give the school's students hands-on experience with technology transforming the crop cultivation industry.
Kylie Maher, the school's agriculture teacher, discovered the program and applied for it.
She said the school was one of 150 that applied.
READ ALSO:
Students had to submit a written application.
From that they were short-listed for an interview "so it was quite selective", Ms Maher said.
The man who interviewed them said he would like more iFarms to go to the city schools "but if there was an exceptional application from regional ones they would get it too", she said.
An iFarm is a shipping container-sized system that is completely run by solar panels and wind power.
The interactive agricultural science research station for high schools contains a computer program to control irrigation and fertiliser rates.
It also has a worm farm.
"You can do plant trials, plant density trials and fertiliser trials which are part of the Year 12 curriculum.
"It will enable us to run agronomist plant trials and teach the agriculture students about plant physiology with different fertiliser and water rates, as well as senior course research techniques.
"Years 11 and 12 applied for it but it will be used across the school." Ms Maher said.
Beyond agricultural studies, it also has applications for STEM subjects like engineering and environmental science.
Even art students could use it because it is possible to see roots growing through the perspex.
School principal Fiona Jackson said the school had to look for opportunities like these.
"You need someone very tech-savvy like Kylie who can source them," Ms Jackson said.
"We are the only school on the South Coast that will have one."
The iFarm is currently being built in Tamworth and will be delivered to the school in four to five months.
The project is supported by funding from the Australian government's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry as part of the Educating Kids about Agriculture: iFarm program.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.