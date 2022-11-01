Narooma News
Schools

Narooma High students win Cows Create Careers comp for Far South Coast region

By Marion Williams
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:49pm, first published November 2 2022 - 9:30am
Hayley Meijer and Bronte Kemmett with their winning entry for the Cows Create Careers competition. Picture supplied

Two Narooma High School students won the Cows Create Careers competition for the NSW Far South Coast region.

