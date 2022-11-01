Narooma High students win Cows Create Careers comp for Far South Coast region

Two Narooma High School students won the Cows Create Careers competition for the NSW Far South Coast region.
Year 9 students Bronte Kemmett and Hayley Meijer made the winning project.
Narooma High's agriculture teacher Kylie Maher introduced the students to the program, which is intended to increase awareness of careers in the dairy industry.
The program required students from agri-based schools to build something related to the dairy industry and undertake research into careers in the industry.
Over the course of two weekends plus some afternoons after school, the two friends made a three-dimensional life-sized model calf to which they attached all their research into the dairy industry and its career paths.
"It is made of cardboard, foam, papier mache, paint and tape - lots of tape," Hayley said.
Bronte said there was considerable compromise and "a lot to learn about team work".
Hayley had previously entered the competition with three other girls when she was in Year 3.
"This was different," Hayley said. "It took a lot of effort.
"We added details like an ear tag, its tongue poking out and eating grass."
Because of foot-and-mouth disease concerns across the industry, the students had to take lots of photos and present their projects via Zoom.
Their teacher Ms Maher said every student submitted something and "these girls won not just for this school but for the whole region".
They won $250 for the school, gift vouchers for themselves and the opportunity to enter the national competition.
"We have to submit a 60-second video for the next round on November 14 to be able to win $3000 which would go to our ag plot," Ms Maher said.
Narooma High has its own Limousin stud with a breeding program of 10 registered breeding females and one registered bull.
Bronte said agriculture, which was an elective subject, was one of their favourites.
"It is interesting, fun and you get to work with plants and animals and cows," she said.
Bronte was interested in becoming a vet nurse while Hayley would like to be in management "doing practical and theory and telling people to do things".
"It would be nice to work locally and support local because you want to have Australian stuff," Hayley said.
"Not many schools on the South Coast get to do what we do," she said.
"We show our cows at the Sydney and Canberra shows so we have a lot of real-life experience."
