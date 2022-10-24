Narooma Surf Club on the hunt for more volunteers

Narooma Surf Club will hold a 'come and try' day later this month in a bid to boost volunteer numbers for the upcoming summer season.
The event will be held at the clubhouse at the end of Ballingalla Street, Narooma, from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday, October 30.
Members of the club will be on hand to answer questions, give tours of the club, perform demonstrations and talk through equipment on display.
Narooma's Club Captain, Claudia Ferguson, said they hoped the day would drive memberships and "promote all the wonderful things volunteers do".
"We are super low on member numbers again this year which is disappointing considering Narooma is the second most populated locality of the seven clubs in the branch," she said.
"By holding a surf club open day, we hope the broader community will come down to get to know what we do and how we do it. It will be a great networking opportunity for other volunteer groups or businesses too."
Ms Ferguson said there were lots of ways to volunteer at the surf club, including helping with nippers, patrolling the beach, flying drones, or piloting an IRB.
"I encourage everyone to come and have a chat with members - find out what interests you the most and see how you can get involved," she said.
"We want to educate people about the surf club's role in our community and hope to inspire more people to get involved - because we need help!
"Last season it was devastating not being able to put the flags up on a sunny day when we didn't have enough patrolling members.
"At this stage, any one willing to help, however many patrolling hours you're willing to give, we'll take!"
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
