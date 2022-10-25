Narooma News
Central Tilba Public School wins bronze in state athletics competition

By Marion Williams
Updated October 31 2022 - 1:23am, first published October 25 2022 - 5:00am
Tilba Public School's 4 x 100 metre relay team came third in the NSW Primary School Sports Association Primary Athletics Championships Picture by Kate Cerrone

Four students from Central Tilba Public School were a force to be reckoned with at this year's state primary athletics championships.

