Four students from Central Tilba Public School were a force to be reckoned with at this year's state primary athletics championships.
They came third in the 4 x 100 metre relay (mixed - boys and girls) aged 8-13 years event in the small schools category of the NSW Primary School Sports Association Primary Athletics Championships.
Tinkabell Hynes (aged 10) and her 12-year old colleagues Zac Jones, Nash Laker Day and George Van Zyl beat North Star Public School into the bronze medal spot by two milliseconds.
READ ALSO:
To reach the competition, they competed in a combined sports carnival with Quaama Public School.
Next they won the district competition at Batemans Bay and then went to Canberra for the regional competition.
"We came back [from Canberra] thinking we came fourth," said George.
So school principal Tania Hextell wasn't expecting to hear anymore from the competition's organisers.
"The next thing we knew we got an email because we had won because there had been a mix-up in the categories," Ms Hextell said.
That win saw them through to the state championships in Sydney.
In the lead up to the competition all four students were training for the Small Schools State Knockout Soccer Competition plus had major roles in the school's production of James and the Giant Peach.
The school made it through to the finals of the soccer competition in Sydney and came equal-third.
The soccer competition saw the school play postponed for a week.
Between the play, the soccer competition, absences, illnesses and parents' commitments, there wasn't much time for the four to train as a team.
Most of their training was done on what little level land there is at the school's picturesque grounds and they trained just once at Smyth Oval in Narooma.
All four only got spiked running shoes the week before they travelled to Homebush where the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games were held.
The shoes were thanks to the generosity of local businesses.
The Dromedary Hotel donated two pairs of spiked-running shoes, while Central Tilba General Store and Tilba Lake House each donated a pair.
On the day, just minutes before the first heats, the spiked section of George's sole fell off.
Nevertheless they won the heat with metres to spare.
The semi-finals and finals were much more tightly contested with the strongest teams only separated by milliseconds as the results of the final show:
Tinkabell said the commentary was completely focused on the three biggest schools in the competition.
"When we came third he didn't talk about us except to say 'I didn't see that coming' and that 'the small schools certainly brought their cheer squads'," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.