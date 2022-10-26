Narooma Men's Shed has won a grant from IMB Bank Community Foundation to make the shed beneficial to the broader community, including women.
Walter Sheehan, founding president of the group and now vice-president, said they had spent the last three years building the shed.
"We came from very humble beginnings with no home or equipment and now have a fantastic state of the art facility," Mr Sheehan said.
After opening in February 2021, the group began harbouring ambitions beyond the realms of the traditional men's shed.
"We wanted to reach out to the community and think of how we could use the shed to the betterment of the community."
Aided by Eurobodalla Shire Council funding for publicity and brochures, they held an open day on September 7.
Around 60 people visited the shed at 41a Barker Parade beside the Scout hall.
"The common response was they didn't know it was here and isn't it great," Mr Sheehan said.
"More importantly, 12 women signed up immediately."
The shed continues to open for its original member base Tuesday to Thursday but now also opens for 'community days' on Monday and Friday.
When the new women members arrived "we could see the way we had set it up wasn't working for them" Mr Sheehan said.
"We applied for the grant saying these are the tools and machines we would like to buy for women to have safer access to these facilities."
The shed has four functional areas that cater for woodwork, metalwork, a horticultural centre to grow seedlings and a large multi-purpose room for people to bring new activities like lead lighting, 3D etching and leather work.
For the past six weeks four men have mentored the new women members as they learn to operate the equipment.
The women are now making gifts for Christmas such as bread boards and Christmas trees.
For Mr Sheehan there was more to it than making things.
"We want an environment where people can have fun but also be challenged by the activities and start new friendships."
Membership has grown from 62 to 82, with hopes "it will push to 100 given the word of mouth about what a great place it is to come", Mr Sheehan said.
One new member Susan had always wanted to work with wood so coming to the shed is the realisation of her dream.
"We can't get her off the machine.
"She just beams when she is here."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
