Narooma Men's Shed opens its door to women via IMB Bank grant

By Marion Williams
Updated October 26 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 3:30am
The shed was set up with heavy machinery and benches too high to be safely used by women so the grant was used to buy more suitable equipment Picture supplied

Narooma Men's Shed has won a grant from IMB Bank Community Foundation to make the shed beneficial to the broader community, including women.

