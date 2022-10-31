Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Westpac Life Saver helicopter drops by Narooma Surf Club's open day

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 31 2022 - 3:02am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac life saver helicopter unexpectedly dropped in to Narooma Surf Life Savings Club's community open day on Sunday, October 30. Photo supplied

Narooma Surf Life Saving Club's Community Open Day on Sunday, October 30, had some unexpected guests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.