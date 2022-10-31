Narooma golf, croquet, bowls results

October 28 - The Narooma Open Four ball field of 156 players enjoyed excellent conditions in the morning but strong winds in the afternoon resulted in the lowest scores for many years. The Gross event was taken out by Dylan Humphries and Ben Howchin from The Grange with 42 points, one more than Michael Williams from Moore Park and Jack Musgrove from St Michaels. James and Craig McMahon from Randwick won the Net event with 45 pointson a countback from Dan Bryant from Yowani and Azriel Kelly from Royal Canberra. Nearest-the-pin winners were Fred Yousiph from Cumberland on 3, Harry Smith from Queanbeyan on 9, Alan Maddison from Narooma on 14 and Doug Mathlin took 17 with a Hole-in-One. The ball competition went down to all on 40 points.