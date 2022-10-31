Narooma News

Narooma golf, croquet, bowls results

Updated October 31 2022 - 10:25pm, first published 2:56am
Narooma Club Croquet

It was a week interrupted by sodden greens at Club Dalmeny for the Narooma Croquet Club. Thursday was the only day on which competition was played with Monday cancelled and no play scheduled for Saturday. There was a good participation of 10 players with Louise Starkie snatching the mantle of leading player from John Gerard in the last match of the day.

