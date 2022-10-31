Narooma golf, croquet, bowls results

It was a week interrupted by sodden greens at Club Dalmeny for the Narooma Croquet Club. Thursday was the only day on which competition was played with Monday cancelled and no play scheduled for Saturday. There was a good participation of 10 players with Louise Starkie snatching the mantle of leading player from John Gerard in the last match of the day.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition: October 24 - the greenkeeper and the club captain ruled that all greens were unplayable due to persistent rainfall.
October 27 - The green of reserve court 3, with good drainage, had dried out sufficiently for golf croquet competition. 10 players contested four matches of doubles croquet and one challenge match of singles croquet between Janet Jones and Len Favier. Both Louise Starkie and John Gerrard participated in two doubles wins out of three matches, and Janet Jones staged a recovery to come from behind and overhaul Len Favier in the singles match. Scores were:
Game 1 - John Gerrard and Jean Phillips 7-3 Helen Stannard and Louise Starkie; Game 2 - John Gerrard and Louise Starkie 7-5 Penny Lockwood and Jean Phillips; Game 3 - Diane Sims and Helen Stannard 7-6 Lil Haysom and Marlene Gerrard; Game 4 -Janet Jones 7-5 Len Favier.Game 5 - Len Favier and Louise Starkie 7-2 Penny Lockwood and John Gerrard.
The games table, based firstly on wins, and secondly on points average adjusted by handicap is:
1st Louise Starkie 2 wins, 1 loss 3.14; 2nd John Gerrard 2 wins, 1 loss 2.36; 3rd Len Favier 1 win, 1 loss 5.06; 4th Janet Jones 1 win, 0 losses 5.00; 5th Diane Sims 1 win, 0 losses 3.20; 6th Jean Phillips 1 win, 1 loss 3.00; 7th Helen Stannard 1 win, 1 loss 2.59; 8th Lil Haysom 0 wins, 1 loss 3.44; 9th Marlene Gerrard 0 wins, 1 loss 2.75; 10th Penny Lockwood 0 wins, 2 losses 1.91
Association Croquet Regular Competition: October 29 - There were no association croquet matches scheduled.
Weekly Awards: Louise Starkie, with two wins and a superior points average earned in the last doubles match of the day, took the mantle of the week's leading player away from John Gerrard. Louise Starkie earned the 'Blue Cow Award'. John Gerrard, close behind also with two wins, was the winner of the 'Pink Pig' award. Len Favier, even though narrowly losing his singles match to Janet Jones, finished third in front of Janet Jones with the same number of wins by a slim margin of points average based on handicap.
October 27 - A field of 157 players found the course not as wet as expected and there was some good scoring in the higher grades.
A Grade - Won by Mitch Jeffery with 42 points after a par round off his handicap of 6. Brendan Warby filled second position with 40 points and George Christou from Queanbeyan third position with 39 points. Mal Gregor had 38 points after a three-under-par round.
In B Grade Kaeden Watts from Murrumbidgee took honours with 41 points off his handicap of 15, while a three-way countback on 38 points decided the minor positions for Greg Riley and Tony Hunt with Graeme Donohoe missing out. C Grade went to Rob Gordon with 39 points off his handicap of 30 with the minor placings going to Eddy Kastowsky and Troy Beecham on 38 and 36 points respectively.
The nearest-the-pin went to George Christou on 3, Mark Higham from Heidelberg, Wayne Rollings and Sam Nicholls on 9, Bob Knipler on 14 and Robert Black from Moonah Links on 17, while the balls went down to the start of the 32 points range.
October 28 - The Narooma Open Four ball field of 156 players enjoyed excellent conditions in the morning but strong winds in the afternoon resulted in the lowest scores for many years. The Gross event was taken out by Dylan Humphries and Ben Howchin from The Grange with 42 points, one more than Michael Williams from Moore Park and Jack Musgrove from St Michaels. James and Craig McMahon from Randwick won the Net event with 45 pointson a countback from Dan Bryant from Yowani and Azriel Kelly from Royal Canberra. Nearest-the-pin winners were Fred Yousiph from Cumberland on 3, Harry Smith from Queanbeyan on 9, Alan Maddison from Narooma on 14 and Doug Mathlin took 17 with a Hole-in-One. The ball competition went down to all on 40 points.
October 29 - a field of 189 players teed off in the first round of the Narooma Open. Ben Harris from The Grange took out the A Grade Gross with 74 on a countback from Narooma's Ben Ritchie who inturn edged out Fred Yousiph from Cumberland, Michael Williams from Moore Park and Harry Smith from Queanbeyan on countback. The Net went to Fred Yousiph on 70 with Matt Doyle from Queanbeyan runner-up on 72 net.
B Grade was won by Ian Page from Young with 79 gross ahead of Michael Garvey from Rosnay on 80, while the Net event went to Tony Aleksovski from Gungahlin Lakes with 70 on a countback from Ian Miller from Narooma. Peter Kearney from Narooma was victorious in the C Grade Gross with 86. Dan Fallon from Yowani prevailed in the Net event with 71 with Ralph Wittwer from Murrumbidgee runner-up on 73.
The long drives went to Harry Smith in A Grade and to the Gungahlin Lakes members Fabien Labutte and Gary Yarnold in B and C Grades. The nearest-the-pin winners were Iain Russell from Randwick on 3, Jack Musgrove also from Randwick on 9, Robert Moten from Royal Queensland on 14 and David Spencer from Keysborough on 17, while the ball competition went down to 77 net.
October 30 - The second round of the Narooma Open saw Mick Miller from Royal Canberra take out A Grade with the only sub-par round of the weekend afterscoring 71 to win by one shot from Harry Smith from Queanbeyan who edged out Matthew Williams from Moore Park to take the runner-up position. The Net was won by Ben Sealey from Narooma with 70 while Matt Wright from Cumberland headed Mark Stanford from The National to take second place on 71.
In B Grade Steven Fellowes from Palm Meadows prevailed with 78 off the stick, one better than Anthony Skelly from TMC. Michael Hodgett from Long Reef took the Net with 72 on countback from Ian Page of Young. Youthful James McMahon from Randwick had a day to remember after scoring 80 off the stick, which equates to 61 net off his handicap of 19 and Aaron Goode from Yass filled second place on 83.
The Net event went to David Taylor from Young on 65 with Dan Bryant from Yowani runner-up on 66. The long drives went to Dylan Humphries from The Grange, Andrew Hansen from Yass and Jordan Hedington from Queanbeyan while the nearest-the-pins went to Josh Howard from Queanbeyan on 3, Mark Anderson from Naroma on 9, Nathan Rees from Shoalhaven Heads on 14 and Brad Page from Queanbeyan on 17.
The ball competition went down to all on 76 net. The winner of the 2022 Narooma Open is Harry Smith on 146 on countback from Matthew Williams. Fred Yousiph from Cumberland took out the A Grade Net with 141 ahead of The Grange's Ben Howchin on 145. In B Grade Gross the winner was Ian Page with 160 ahead of Matthew Hodgett on 163, while the Net went to Steven Fellowes on 144 with Iain Russell from Randwick runner-up on 145 on countback from Ian Miller from Narooma.
In C Grade the Gross was won by Jay Southwell from Gold Creek on 175 with David Taylor runner-up on 178 on countback from Ralph Wittwer fromMurrumbidgee. Dan Bryant won the Net with 140 and James McMahon was runner-up on 142.
We finally got a Thursday event played this week on October 27 with the game decided by the highest winning margin. Winners were Bob Luke, Anne Luke and Pat Cameron from runners up Illya Naumoski, Bruce Rapkins and J. Rapkins...the resting toucher also went to lucky Bruce. The $100 jackpot was not won. Unfortunately, we lost our October 25 meet due to the weather. Our Consistency Championship continued with the following results:
Mike Rogers got up in a cliff hanger over Ace Elphick 101-96; Garry Lavis got up over Wayne Breust 100-90; Marty Seaman got up over Don Helmore in another tight one winning 103-97; Illya Naumoski defeated Brian Seaman 103-77
Tradie bowls got underway last Friday with the following results:
Pat Maher Constructions gave The Clubbies a thrashing winning 25-4; Narooma Electrics edged out the Houston Plumbing group 20-18; Truss Plus trio def the Blayden Painting triers 23-18.
A succulent entree and mains were delivered via the Dalmeny Roofing guys. A great night of fun and friendship was reunited with another six weeks to go.
Twilight bowls October 28 - Winners were Sharon Renshaw and her mate Kevin from runners up, the evergreen Ray Dunbar and Fred Perkins. The Southern Euro Plumbing prize went to Deb Breust and the McFarlane Paints prize to Rob Groves. The sheet is up on the board now for this coming Friday November 4 for a 5.30 start.
Jukebox Bowls October 30 - On a fine sunny perfect day, our monthly 'music on the green' supplied by Brian Seaman got underway with 24 players present. Snacks during the game were popular along with some great hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s.
Seaman's team were the winners but the most popular result was Val Dedini winning the traditional 'bag of spuds' in the Jukebox raffle. Fun and friendship is the 'tag' for this monthly event with the next day scheduled for November 27.
