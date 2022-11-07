Narooma News
Schools

Narooma High School students shine at NSW Inclusive School Sports

By Marion Williams
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:40pm, first published November 7 2022 - 4:30pm
Patrick Long and Locquinn Bolte, two of the students who represented Narooma High at the NSW Department of Education's Inclusive School Sports tenpin bowling championship in Sydney on Thursday, November 3. Picture by Marion Williams

Narooma High School came fifth out of 219 schools in the inaugural Inclusive School Sports tenpin bowling championship for special education schools across NSW.

