Fine weather allows for more Narooma bowls and golf action

Updated November 8 2022 - 10:48am, first published November 7 2022 - 12:38pm
There was no shortage of bowls action at Narooma over the past week. Picture by Shutterstock

Narooma Golf Club

Thursday, November 3: A very good field of 160 players again enjoyed fine but occasionally windy weather where Craig Milroy took out A Grade with 40 points off his handicap of 7, albeit on countback from Toby Sedgman from The Coast.

