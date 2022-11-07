Fine weather allows for more Narooma bowls and golf action

Thursday, November 3: A very good field of 160 players again enjoyed fine but occasionally windy weather where Craig Milroy took out A Grade with 40 points off his handicap of 7, albeit on countback from Toby Sedgman from The Coast.
A three-way countback on 38 points fell in favour of Ben Moon from Mona Vale with Graeme Sawyer and Peter Ward missing out.
B Grade saw the best score of the day when Ken Adams posted 42 points off his handicap of 20 but he needed a favourable countback to edge out Mark Falconeer.
Derek Smith filled third position with 40 points on countback from Glenn Crane.
Don Helmore was victorious in C Grade after scoring 39 points off his handicap of 25 with Ian Vincent in second place on 37 points while the countback decided third position for Terry Turner on 36 points ahead of Mark Pesavento from Muirfield.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Lloyd McLachlan on 3, Craig Milroy, Ross Giblett and Grahame Mumme on 9, Steve Pesaven to from Pennant Hillson 14 and Matt Dunn on 17 while the ball competition went down to the mid-33 points range.
Saturday, November 5: An excellent field of 170 players continued to encounter good golfing conditions and good scoring was possible.
In A Grade Brent Gresty prevailed with 39 points off his handicap of 13 in a countback with Chris Hewitt while third place was also decided by a countback on 38 points in favour of Mitch Jeffery ahead of Bob Knipler.
In B Grade Matthew Klose posted 41 points off his handicap of 15 to win by onepoint from Tony O'Dwyer and two from Will Monteith.
In C Grade Sam Nicholls had a memorable day with 45 points off his handicap of 23 to win very easily from three players on 38 points with the spoils going to Russell Quinlan from Muirfield and Kathleen Roberts with Rob Gordon missing out.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Richard Goodridge on 3, Kevin Walker from Toukley and Rod Shepherd on 9, George Bakouris from Mollymook on 14 and Chris Marshall from Queanbeyan on 17, while the ball competition again went down to the mid-33 range.
Robert Mack holed his second shot on 4 but the pickings in the eagle's nest were very meagre.
The Goose has returned finally after what was to be a four week lay-off for a major repair job which turned out to be a triple, new wing to fuselage connection together with the loss of his co-pilot of 60 years resulting in a four month episode.
As well as picking up a load of unwanted "Staff" along the way, will not to be forgotten.
Can't thank the old/new top shot copy boy BB-Brown (Browny) enough for his extended and readable reports while I was out of action.
The Smis-back bloke Dug out the cards for the 30 bowlers on a cool, cloudy Monday afternoon with rain threatening but thankfully not occurring until after the action.
The "Points" system decided the winners on 22 1/2 in Docker Ian, a returning Lessur Jones and the Towelling Lewis from the runners-up after countback on 19 1/2 in the Derf-back Via-kins, Snoopy Leigh and the Goose while Steal Hot-daughter scored the first resting toucher.
However, the $199 jackpot stayed in the bag.
The lucky losers on rink 2 were M-Tom-a Hawk Help-Y, that Steal again and gospeller Bob.
The wrong bias sinners on the day were Derf-back again and Greg Pa-sole-E while the extended raffle winners organised by the Adam's boy were the Towelling boy, Pom Kennedy and naturally the runner Ken.
In similar conditions to Monday, Thursday the Shark Finn had 20 players on the rinks mainly for a male/female go as a "practice for the women's pennant team, where sadly the lowest winning margin decided the winners on 6 in I-bend Lavis, Lor-back precipitation Michel, Val Inided-back and Dine-back Streamer from the runners-up on 8 in the Cheryl Badrim and Gram-back Ponder.
The Spade scored the first resting-toucher and the wrong bias sinners included gospeller Bob, Off-white Pork Why-lair and G-Harold L-Rentacar while the $100 jackpot was not claimed.
The raffle winners well organised by Chef Keith were the Off-white bloke twice but kindly sent it round again for the Snah-back N girl Chris.
In the semi-final of the Consistency, the Well-ya-no-more ski bloke led all the way against an out-of-form Roy's boy mike, only 4 in it at one stage, going on to win 103/93 despite a late fight back by Mike.
The other match turned out to be a lop-sided game with Seaman Marty all over G-Harold L-Rentacar, who surprisingly had to give away a 10 points start, and giving Marty a 23/17 thrashing over the last 4 ends, for a 100/60 win.
Watch or listen out for the final times which should be a very interesting and keenly contested match.
What earlier in the day looked to be a fine Friday twilight game saw our numbers down due to drop-outs and non-arrivals like the weather which was cool and windy with our winners on the night being new starter Leanne Eves-thstop, Steal Forrest and Bob Orless with Seaman Marty scoring a resting toucher and Ray Endrod taking home the Southern Eurobodalla Plumbing $10 sponsor's lucky-draw prize.
The quarter-final round of the major singles championship saw the Spade slice and Buzz cut through with byes.
In other games young Nod-back Heavenless although squaring the game at 1-all against Sailor Marty at the 2nd end, he couldn't get going until the 8th end before doubling his score down 2/13. But Marty was relentless racing away to lead 22/5 at the 14th end before Don's mini-comeback and too good on the day winning 26/10 at the 19 th end.
Sienna Don although leading 3-nil at the 2nd end couldn't get hid usual game into gear against Pommie Pete down 14/11 at the 14th end before Pete scored 11-nil over the last few ends to win 25/11 at the 18th end.
G-Harrold L-Rentacar and Shark Finn had a stop-start game with Garry leading 3/1 at the 3rd end, then Finn leading 9/3 at 5 and 12/11 at the 12th end before scoring consistently over the last 9 ends to win 25/13.
The other match saw Sailor Brian winning the 1st end 4-nil against Browny Brian who came back to 4/3 at the 3rd after which the Sailor cruised away scoring at will to win 25/7 at the 14th end.
We should see some exciting games ahead in the remaining rounds leading to the prestigious Major Singles Champion.
Round 2 was played last Friday on a beautiful Spring evening which saw the Narooma Electrics mob give the Truss Plus trio a bit of a touch up to say the least.
The Dalmeny Roofers defeated the Pat Maher Construction pretenders and in the other game between The Clubbies and Blayden Painters, the scores were locked at the 15th end so an extra end was played with the painters getting up by one shot.
Goes to show, the handicapper Dicko got it pretty well right.
Houston Plumbers were the tucker hosts serving up an entree of mini hot dogs with a lashing of the best hot english mustard in the land which had some expletives heard on the green with some gusto.
This was followed up with a delicious Howso special of beef stir fry and rice which was the hit of the night.
The round 2 ladder has the Dalmeny Roofers and Narooma Electrics sides at the top with the rest now playing catch up.
It's on again next week with The Clubbies on cooking duties.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.