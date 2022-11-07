Fine weather allows for more Narooma bowls and golf action

In other games young Nod-back Heavenless although squaring the game at 1-all against Sailor Marty at the 2nd end, he couldn't get going until the 8th end before doubling his score down 2/13. But Marty was relentless racing away to lead 22/5 at the 14th end before Don's mini-comeback and too good on the day winning 26/10 at the 19 th end.