Regional NSW has opened submissions for extra BLER funds

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 8 2022 - 3:51pm, first published 11:30am
John Walters, spokesperson for the Cobargo Community Development Corporation, has been through two very extensive review processes to identify any potential cost savings to contain the cost blow out to the Cobargo CBD Rebuild project Picture by Marion Williams

Much needed additional funding for infrastructure projects central to the rebuild of Cobargo may be announced as early as this week, with the government's SmartyGrants portal now open to selected projects.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Journalist

