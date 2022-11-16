Narooma News
Bermagui Reflections benefits from $28million NSW government loan

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:17pm, first published November 16 2022 - 1:25pm
Dianna Donohue who manages Reflections in Bermagui with her husband Chris, and team member Emily Kerr. Picture by Marion Williams

Reflections Holiday Parks is investing $3.89million in a precinct of eight premium cabins at its Bermagui park.

