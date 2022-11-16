Reflections Holiday Parks is investing $3.89million in a precinct of eight premium cabins at its Bermagui park.
Dianna Donohue, who runs the Bermagui holiday park with her husband Chris, said the cabins, due to arrive on December 26, will have their own barbecues on the deck and one will also have an outdoor bar fridge and sink to create a barbecue kitchen.
"That is what people want - they like to have their own barbecue."
The sites weren't long enough for the cabins so they had to dig into the hill and are now building a retaining wall.
Ms Donohue said the existing 12 cabins, which are booked out every weekend until late March, have an 80 per cent occupancy rate which means substantial wear and tear.
Eventually they may also get four 'tiny homes' because "that roofed accommodation is in demand".
"I think we need more powered sites too but there is no more land to expand further," Ms Donohue said.
Kimberly Rigby, Reflections Holiday Parks PR and stakeholder engagement manager, said each year Bermagui Reflections accommodated more than 52,000 visitors, which contributes almost $2million to the regional economy.
"The eight new premium cabins will provide an additional injection of $1million on top of that for local businesses and tourism operators," Ms Rigby said.
The seven six-berth cabins and one four-berth accessible cabin will almost double the park's roofed accommodation capacity.
The group was also upgrading the storm water systems, providing extra guest and visitor parking with 10-metre driveways to accommodate vehicles and boats and refurbishing three older cabins with new flooring, decks and larger modern bathrooms.
"Every dollar spent at the park equates to about $1.53 in tourist spending in the local economy," she said.
Ms Rigby said the new cabin precinct will meet increased demand for high quality sustainable holiday accommodation in the South Coast and was part of the group's program of luxury cabin, glamping and tiny home developments that will be ready for summer.
Reflections Holiday Parks manage more than 9200 hectares of Crown land across NSW at 36 holiday parks and has received a $28million loan from the NSW government to invest in capital upgrades across the state to help grow regional tourism.
Ms Rigby said the land the group manages was gazetted by the government.
Reflections also manages 43 public recreation reserves where it maintains and upgrades barbecue facilities, playgrounds, outdoor shelters and pathways.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
