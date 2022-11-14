Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Australian String Quartet plays 18th Century instruments at Four Winds Bermagui

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 15 2022 - 2:03pm, first published November 14 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian String Quartet member Francesca Hiew plays a Guadagnini violin made in Piacenza in around 1748-49. Picture by Jacqui Way

When the Australian String Quartet performs at Four Winds Windsong Pavilion later this month, it will be playing Italian instruments up to 280 years old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.