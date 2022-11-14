When the Australian String Quartet performs at Four Winds Windsong Pavilion later this month, it will be playing Italian instruments up to 280 years old.
The matched set of 18th Century instruments were handcrafted by Giovanni Battista Guadagnini between around 1743 and 1784.
The instruments are on loan from The UKARIA Foundation for their exclusive use.
Francesca Hiew, who plays violin in the quartet, said when the foundation's founder Ulrike Klein AO heard the quartet play and then a soloist play on one of the Italian instruments, she could hear the difference.
"She thought 'our quartet needs this' and went about getting them.
"They have all been paid for by the foundation," Ms Hiew said.
She said the musicians can feel the instruments change as they respond to different temperatures and levels of humidity.
"Even from the dressing room to the stage they go out of tune because of the difference in temperatures."
The quartet, which is in residence at the University of Adelaide and spends around four months on the road, previously played at the Four Winds Festival and in the Windsong Pavilion.
Ms Hiew, however, had a particular love of Four Winds and the Bega Valley.
"What struck me about the Sapphire Coast region and Bermagui in particular is that sense of community that Four Winds really embraces.
"It is unlike anywhere else we travel to and has a different atmosphere from anywhere else we play."
She once spent five weeks between Bermagui and Bega performing concerts and teaching music and got to know the community very well.
"The way we were embraced from day one was incredible and has stayed with me since," Ms Hiew said.
The quartet intends spending at least five days in Bermagui and will visit a local school and an Indigenous choir to start a creative development.
The quartet will be working with Paul Stanhope, a Sydney composer, and Dr Lou Bennett, an Indigenous musician who sings and composes.
"They will be co-creating this work for Lou and the quartet that will probably come to be in 2024.
"This is the very beginning, thinking what it is going to be about."
The quartet makes a point of visiting regional towns because a visiting orchestra or ensemble inspired many of their colleagues to pursue a career in music.
"It is when you go to the regional areas you find these people with a real thirst for the things we do."
The performance will take place on Friday, November 25 and starts at 6.30pm. Tickets can be purchased here.
